Prep basketball: Oxford sweeps on a very Brady senior night

OXFORD — Noah Brady reported to the scorer’s table Thursday, donning an Oxford basketball uniform for the first time in his two-year run as a manager. A voice called out from the stands.
“All right, Mississippi!” referring to the senior’s native Natchez.
With the Yellow Jackets’ bench full of regulars up and ready to explode if No. 00 scored, he obliged after five tries. His layup as the game ended sparked a Final Four like eruption from teammates who rushed the floor and mobbed him.
It made senior night memorable for more than Oxford’s 75-58 victory over Scottsboro in a battle of 20-win teams.
“I’m incredibly humbled,” said Brady, still in uniform when he emerged from the locker room to hugs from friends and family. “These guys have become family to me.”
The fam was quite happy after a game notable for lots of reasons. One, Oxford, 27-2 and 6A’s fourth-ranked team in the season’s final Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, won its 23rd consecutive game.
Long-time Oxford athletics director and former head coach Larry Davidson said he could not recall a winning streak as long in his long association with the school. Current Oxford coach Joel Van Meter grinned and said his hall-of-fame boss might be too humble.
The victory, which came on a night that saw Oxford’s girls beat Scottsboro 61-38, put Oxford’s one win closer to a school record for wins in a season. Davidson said the 1977-78 team finished 31-2, the best single-season record he could recall.
Oxford’s boys beat Scottsboro (20-4), which came in riding a 14-game winning streak. It took a 17-2 Oxford run, starting late in the third quarter, for the Yellow Jackets to separate.
“Scottsboro is a very good basketball team,” said Van Meter, whose team opens area-tournament play against Pell City on Tuesday at home. “I told their coach, they put us on our heels more defensively than I think anybody’s put us on our heels. They made shots. They put pressure on you.”
Oxford’s run started when Van Meter reinserted Roc Taylor in response to Scottsboro’s zone defense. The inside presence and rebounding power helped Oxford push out to a 69-51 lead.
The Yellow Jackets had several heroes on the night.
Taylor, fresh off of a dramatic week that saw his football recruitment become national news after Tennessee revoked its scholarship offer a day prior to National Signing Day, poured in 26 points to go with six rebounds.
Justin Moore added 15 points with six rebounds, and Rylan Houck’s team-high nine rebounds helped him to score 12 points.
Oxford also got 3-point shooting punch from senior Joshua Patton, who hit two in Oxford’s key fourth-quarter run, and Kyler Wright, who hit two in the second quarter, when the game remained tight.
Wright missed six weeks with a leg injury and returned to action last week.
“It’s a true testament, because the surgery that he had, you’re usually out three months,” Van Meter said. “He worked himself to get back that quickly.”
Count Wright among the Oxford regulars on their feet and huddled on the bench late in Thursday’s game, hanging on Brady’s every move.
“It was very special,” Taylor said. “Every day at practice, we’ll see Noah on the goals, practicing his shot, warming up with us. He’s just telling us, ‘You do good. Play hard. Practice hard.’
“He’s been asking us to get in the game and dress up with us.”
With both teams playing reserves, Oxford got enough offensive rebounds to get Brady three 3-point tries on his first possession. None went through the net, but he wasn’t done.
“We were on the bench, like, ‘Get Noah the ball! Get Noah the ball!’” Taylor said.
Next time down the floor, senior Joshua Johnson rebounded Brady’s fourth miss then passed as Brady flashed down the lane. Brady’s finish brought the house down.
“It’s indescribable,” Brady said. “It shows you how much we’ve really become a family.”
Brady moved from Mississippi when his dad got a job in Oxford, and Thursday was Brady’s first time to put on an Oxford uniform.
“His dream was to play high school basketball,” Van Meter said. “I’m glad he was able to do that. I’m glad we were able to make it happen for him.”
Girls
Oxford 61, Scottsboro 38: Oxford got 13 points from Xiaonna Whitfield and Kaleah Taylor, Lauren Ellard scored 10 points to go with five rebounds, and La’Mya McGrue added eight points with eight rebounds.
Oxford took control with a 17-6 third quarter to lead 51-28 going into the fourth.
The Yellow Jackets improved on their first 20-win season since 2001-02, notching to 21-6.
“Scottsboro has a lot of history,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. “They’re traditionally a powerhouse in girls basketball, and 20 wins is not easy to get to.
“We kind of prepared for this as a playoff game, because they’re a playoff caliber team, but super proud of our start. We’ve been having sluggish starts, and we’ve been talking about keeping our gas for 32 minutes.”
Oxford will open area-tourney play against Southside at home on Monday. For now, the Yellow Jackets can celebrate a breakthrough season.
“It’s something that we haven’t been able to achieve in a long time,” said Emma McCullough, who celebrated senior night along with Lisa Montgomery. “We play well together, and we get along outside of basketball and on the court, and that chemistry just transfers over.”