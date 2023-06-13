Prep basketball: Oxford’s Alexander looking forward to a big high school year

JACKSONVILLE — Oxford’s sophomore guard Jaylen Alexander shined at Monday’s Jacksonville State men’s basketball team camp on the campus of Jacksonville State University.
Alexander helped push the Yellow Jackets past a tough opponent in Clay-Chalkville in their first game of the day.
The camp allows teams to compete and see what they have as they prepare for the 2023-24 winter basketball season.
“It’s a good opportunity for all of us,” Alexander said of the camp. “Just getting more exposure, play different and great teams, and just get better as an overall team.”
Alexander led the Yellow Jackets past the No. 1 seed Jacksonville Golden Eagles in last year’s Calhoun County tournament as a freshman. He and plenty of other Oxford contributors are returning this season as they strive for even more success.
“We had a young team last year,” Alexander said. “We didn’t make it that far, but I feel like this year, we learned from last year’s competition. If we all play, we can make it farther than we did last year.”
Alexander is not just a standout on the high school court. He also plays for the Georgia Stars on the Nike EYBL AAU basketball circuit. The EYBL is where some of the nation’s top high school prospects play in front of college coaches to hopefully earn a scholarship at the next level.
“It’s been good,” Alexander said. “I’ve got the opportunity to play at a very high level of basketball. College scouts are there and all that. It feels good to just go out there and hoop.”
Although Alexander has not yet received a scholarship offer, he has received plenty of interest thanks to his efforts at the EYBL events. He said he has heard from some top programs such as Auburn, Alabama and LSU. That is impressive considering he is only an upcoming sophomore.
“I hope to get my first offer soon,” Alexander said.