Prep basketball: Oxford returners look to push the Yellow Jackets to new heights

Oxford-Huffman boys-bc21.jpg

Oxford's Head Coach Joel Van Meter instructs his team against Huffman in the 5A Regional semifinals at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — The defending 2022 Calhoun County Tournament champion Oxford Yellow Jackets are preparing this summer to make a run in Class 6A.

Oxford played in Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team camp Monday and Tuesday to help prepare for the upcoming season. The camp brings teams from all over to Jax State’s campus to compete.