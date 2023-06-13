Prep basketball: Oxford returners look to push the Yellow Jackets to new heights

JACKSONVILLE — The defending 2022 Calhoun County Tournament champion Oxford Yellow Jackets are preparing this summer to make a run in Class 6A.
Oxford played in Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team camp Monday and Tuesday to help prepare for the upcoming season. The camp brings teams from all over to Jax State’s campus to compete.
Oxford faced fellow 6A foe Clay-Chalkville in one of its games. The Yellow Jackets were victorious and impressed their coach Joel Van Meter.
“I thought it was a great game for us,” he said. “Clay-Chalkville’s going to be a very good team. They’re long, they’re athletic, and challenged us in a lot of areas. Anytime you get a summer game where you have to execute some stuff and the game comes down to the last minute, I think as a coach you love it.
Oxford is dealing with a slight injury issue as starter and rising senior TJ Allen has a sprained ankle. However, Van Meter said he likes the grit of his group even though they are not very big.
“We’ve got to make up for that in some areas, which I thought we did today,” Van Meter said. “I like our group, they play hard, got everybody back, so we’ve got some experience. I’m looking forward to it.”
Van Meter also knows he has something special in his duo of returning stars Jaylen Alexander and Jayden Lewis.
“This is just my humble opinion,” Van Meter said. “I think every night we’re going to have two of the best, if not the best, players on the floor. That gives you a chance to win as a coach, I know that. Jaylen, everything that you want him to do, he does. He’s hard on himself.
“Jayden has really come along getting a great feel for the game now. He’s starting to understand when to do what, and he’s a specimen around the rim.”
The duo will bring a dynamic skillset to the paint and the perimeter, respectfully, this coming basketball season that Oxford fans will surely delight in watching. However, Van Meter understands that basketball is more than a two-man game.
“The big thing is with those guys, you’ve got to have a couple of guys that can do some other things,” Van Meter said. “Marcus Perry and TJ Allen can really shoot it, so when you get all of them in there we’ve shown this summer we can be hard to guard.
“When you’re hard to guard you have a chance to win.”
The one thing Van Meter did stress is that the Yellow Jackets are going to play defense.
“We’re going to play defense,” he said. “We always do. We’ve got to be good offensively and we’re coming along better and better. I really like where we’re at.”