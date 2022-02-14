 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: Oxford, Ohatchee girls advance to NE Regional; Spring Garden's Austin achieves milestone

CCHS Christmas Tourny Spring Garden vs Heard County BW 10.JPG

Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin, shown during The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic in 2020, recorded his 900th career victory as a varsity head coach Monday. Photo by Bill Wilson

OXFORD — Xai Whitfield scored 18 points to lead four Oxford players in double figures, and the Yellow Jackets beat Shades Valley 63-42 in Monday's Class 6A Northeast subregional action.

Oxford (24-4) advanced to the Northeast Regional and will play Mountain Brook in Thursday's noon semifinal in Jacksonville State University's Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Oxford's other top performers Monday:

—La'Mya McGrue: 15 points.

—Kaleah Taylor: 12 points.

—Justice Woods: 10 points.

Ohatchee 66, Saks 40: Jorda Crook scored 35 points, all in the first three quarters, as Ohatchee rolled to victory in Class 3A Northeast subregional action at Ohatchee.

The Indians advanced to the Northeast Regional and will play Geraldine in Thursday's 6 p.m. semifinal in JSU's Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Ohatchee's other top performers Monday:

—Morgan Foushee: 11 points.

—Gracie George: six points.

—Lindsey Zurchin: six points.

Spring Garden 52, Ider 37: Spring Garden's win over Ider in Monday's Class 2A Northeast subregional was the 900th career varsity victory for Panthers coach Ricky Austin.

Austin has collected all 900 wins at Spring Garden. He has 684 in girls’ basketball and 216 as the boys' head coach.

Spring Garden advanced to the Northeast Regional and will play Midfield on Friday at 3 p.m. in JSU's Pete Mathews Coliseum.

AHSAA Girls’ Basketball Sub-Regional Results

Monday

CLASS 1A

Southwest Regional

Game 1: McIntosh 69, Southern Choctaw 50

Game 2: Choctaw County 52, Millry 29

Game 3: Linden 59, Billingsley 25

Game 4: University Charter School 56, Autaugaville 49

Southeast Regional

Game 5:  Florala 42, Red Level 39

Game 6:  Pleasant Home at Georgiana

Game 7:  Loachapoka 60, Wadley 35

Game 8:  Talladega County Central 56, Barbour County 52

Northwest Regional

Game 9:   South Lamar 64, Brilliant 29

Game 10:  Marion County 85, Holy Spirit Catholic 21

Game 11:  Covenant Christian 47, Belgreen 40

Game 12:  R.A. Hubbard 45, Hackleburg 34

Northeast Regional

Game 13:  Ragland 62, Cornerstone School 50

Game 14: Sumiton Christian 85, Jacksonville Christian 45

Game 15:  Skyline 76, Lindsay Lane 27

Game 16:  Valley Head at Decatur Heritage, Tues., Feb. 15, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Southwest Regional

Game 1:  Leroy at St. Luke’s Episcopal, Tues., Feb. 15, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2:  Washington County 55, Orange Beach 52

Game 3:  Luverne 48, Francis Marion 38

Game 4:  Isabella 52, Calhoun 48

Southeast Regional

Game 5:  Cottonwood 52, Elba 42

Game 6:  GW Long 67, Abbeville 32

Game 7:  Lanett 74, BB Comer 26

Game 8:  Ranburne 56, Ranburne 38

Northwest Regional

Game 9:   Sulligent 61, Winston County 58

Game 10: Addison 47, Aliceville 35

Game 11: Tanner 54, Mars Hill Bible 44

Game 12: Hatton 50, Lexington 44

Northeast Regional

Game 13: Midfield 71, Southeastern 29

Game 14: Locust Fork 53, Westminster-Oak Mountain 41

Game 15: Spring Garden 52, Ider 37

Game 16: Pisgah 81, Sand Rock 58

CLASS 3A

Southwest Regional

Game 1:  Bayside Academy 53, Flomaton 47

Game 2:  TR Miller 48, Cottage Hill Christian 35

Game 3:  Southside-Selma 52, Thomasville 38

Game 4:  Greensboro 65, Monroe County 18

Southeast Regional

Game 5:  Houston Academy 46, Opp 29

Game 6:  Pike County 50, Wicksburg 36

Game 7:  Trinity Presbyterian 81, Reeltown 24

Game 8:  Prattville Christian 68, Dadeville 27

Northwest Regional

Game 9:    Carbon Hill 32, Holly Pond 29

Game 10:  Susan Moore 98, Oakman 38

Game 11:  Elkmont 39, Phil Campbell 37

Game 12:  Lauderdale County 82, Vinemont 38

Northeast Regional

Game 13:  Ohatchee 66, Saks 40 (corrected score)

Game 14:  Childersburg 46, Piedmont 42

Game 15:  Plainview 61, Collinsville 42

Game 16:  Geraldine 71, Sylvania 58

CLASS 4A

Southwest Regional

Game 1:   Vigor 60, Sumter Central 56

Game 2:   Jackson 41, Williamson 31

Game 3:   Dora 45, Northside 32

Game 4:   American Christian at Fultondale

Southeast Regional

Game 5:  Geneva 61, B.T. Washington 42

Game 6:  Saint James 48, Straughn 17

Game 7:  Dallas County at LAMP, Tuesday, Feb. 15

Game 8:  Bibb County 60, Alabama Christian 34

Northwest Regional

Game 9:    Good Hope 69, Haleyville 33

Game 10: Hamilton 59, Oneonta 42

Game 11:  Rogers 45, Brooks 33

Game 12:  Deshler 71, West Limestone 17

Northeast Regional

Game 13:  Anniston 54, Etowah 30

Game 14:  Handley 71, Cherokee County 67

Game 15:  New Hope 47, St. John Paul II 15

Game 16:  Priceville 52, Madison County 50

CLASS 5A

Southwest Regional

Game 1:  St. Paul’s Episcopal 2, LeFlore 0, Forfeit

Game 2:  UMS-Wright 2, B.C. Rain 0, forfeit

Game 3:  Selma 70, Marbury 45

Game 4:  Central-Tuscaloosa 55, Elmore County 27

Southeast Regional

Game 5:  Charles Henderson 34, Headland 28

Game 6:  Greenville 72, Carroll 34

Game 7:  Pike Road 61, Sylacauga 28

Game 8:  Talladega 52, Brewbaker Tech 47

Northwest Regional

Game 9:    Pleasant Grove 62, Hayden 49

Game 10:  Wenonah 60, Center Point 51

Game 11:  Lawrence County 54, East Limestone 42

Game 12:  Lee-Huntsville 69, West Point 45

Northeast Regional

Game 13:  Alexandria at Ramsay

Game 14:  Carver-Birmingham 54, Moody 43

Game 15:  Sardis 32, Fairview 31

Game 16:  Guntersville 71, Douglas 34

CLASS 6A

Southwest Regional

Game 1:  Park Crossing 75, Opelika 60

Game 2:  Carver-Montgomery 53, Eufaula 51

Game 3:  Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 54, McAdory 40

Game 4:  Hueytown 65, Northridge 51

Southeast Regional

Game 5:   McGill-Toolen Catholic 57, Baldwin County 51

Game 6:  Gulf Shores 51, Blount 32

Game 7:  Helena 57, Stanhope Elmore 45

Game 8:  Pelham 61, Wetumpka 24

Northwest Regional

Game 9:    Mortimer Jordan 55, Muscle Shoals 46

Game 10:  Hartselle 52, Clay-Chalkville 41

Game 11:  Athens 51, Scottsboro 45

Game 12:  Hazel Green 73, Fort Payne 16

Northeast Regional

Game 13:  Chelsea 46, Jasper 25

Game 14:  Mountain Brook 57, Minor 54

Game 15:  Huffman 52, Pell City 35

Game 16:  Oxford 63, Shades Valley 42