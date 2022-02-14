Prep basketball: Oxford, Ohatchee girls advance to NE Regional; Spring Garden's Austin achieves milestone

OXFORD — Xai Whitfield scored 18 points to lead four Oxford players in double figures, and the Yellow Jackets beat Shades Valley 63-42 in Monday's Class 6A Northeast subregional action.
Oxford (24-4) advanced to the Northeast Regional and will play Mountain Brook in Thursday's noon semifinal in Jacksonville State University's Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Oxford's other top performers Monday:
—La'Mya McGrue: 15 points.
—Kaleah Taylor: 12 points.
—Justice Woods: 10 points.
Ohatchee 66, Saks 40: Jorda Crook scored 35 points, all in the first three quarters, as Ohatchee rolled to victory in Class 3A Northeast subregional action at Ohatchee.
The Indians advanced to the Northeast Regional and will play Geraldine in Thursday's 6 p.m. semifinal in JSU's Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Ohatchee's other top performers Monday:
—Morgan Foushee: 11 points.
—Gracie George: six points.
—Lindsey Zurchin: six points.
Spring Garden 52, Ider 37: Spring Garden's win over Ider in Monday's Class 2A Northeast subregional was the 900th career varsity victory for Panthers coach Ricky Austin.
Austin has collected all 900 wins at Spring Garden. He has 684 in girls’ basketball and 216 as the boys' head coach.
Spring Garden advanced to the Northeast Regional and will play Midfield on Friday at 3 p.m. in JSU's Pete Mathews Coliseum.
AHSAA Girls’ Basketball Sub-Regional Results
Monday
CLASS 1A
Southwest Regional
Game 1: McIntosh 69, Southern Choctaw 50
Game 2: Choctaw County 52, Millry 29
Game 3: Linden 59, Billingsley 25
Game 4: University Charter School 56, Autaugaville 49
Southeast Regional
Game 5: Florala 42, Red Level 39
Game 6: Pleasant Home at Georgiana
Game 7: Loachapoka 60, Wadley 35
Game 8: Talladega County Central 56, Barbour County 52
Northwest Regional
Game 9: South Lamar 64, Brilliant 29
Game 10: Marion County 85, Holy Spirit Catholic 21
Game 11: Covenant Christian 47, Belgreen 40
Game 12: R.A. Hubbard 45, Hackleburg 34
Northeast Regional
Game 13: Ragland 62, Cornerstone School 50
Game 14: Sumiton Christian 85, Jacksonville Christian 45
Game 15: Skyline 76, Lindsay Lane 27
Game 16: Valley Head at Decatur Heritage, Tues., Feb. 15, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Southwest Regional
Game 1: Leroy at St. Luke’s Episcopal, Tues., Feb. 15, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: Washington County 55, Orange Beach 52
Game 3: Luverne 48, Francis Marion 38
Game 4: Isabella 52, Calhoun 48
Southeast Regional
Game 5: Cottonwood 52, Elba 42
Game 6: GW Long 67, Abbeville 32
Game 7: Lanett 74, BB Comer 26
Game 8: Ranburne 56, Ranburne 38
Northwest Regional
Game 9: Sulligent 61, Winston County 58
Game 10: Addison 47, Aliceville 35
Game 11: Tanner 54, Mars Hill Bible 44
Game 12: Hatton 50, Lexington 44
Northeast Regional
Game 13: Midfield 71, Southeastern 29
Game 14: Locust Fork 53, Westminster-Oak Mountain 41
Game 15: Spring Garden 52, Ider 37
Game 16: Pisgah 81, Sand Rock 58
CLASS 3A
Southwest Regional
Game 1: Bayside Academy 53, Flomaton 47
Game 2: TR Miller 48, Cottage Hill Christian 35
Game 3: Southside-Selma 52, Thomasville 38
Game 4: Greensboro 65, Monroe County 18
Southeast Regional
Game 5: Houston Academy 46, Opp 29
Game 6: Pike County 50, Wicksburg 36
Game 7: Trinity Presbyterian 81, Reeltown 24
Game 8: Prattville Christian 68, Dadeville 27
Northwest Regional
Game 9: Carbon Hill 32, Holly Pond 29
Game 10: Susan Moore 98, Oakman 38
Game 11: Elkmont 39, Phil Campbell 37
Game 12: Lauderdale County 82, Vinemont 38
Northeast Regional
Game 13: Ohatchee 66, Saks 40 (corrected score)
Game 14: Childersburg 46, Piedmont 42
Game 15: Plainview 61, Collinsville 42
Game 16: Geraldine 71, Sylvania 58
CLASS 4A
Southwest Regional
Game 1: Vigor 60, Sumter Central 56
Game 2: Jackson 41, Williamson 31
Game 3: Dora 45, Northside 32
Game 4: American Christian at Fultondale
Southeast Regional
Game 5: Geneva 61, B.T. Washington 42
Game 6: Saint James 48, Straughn 17
Game 7: Dallas County at LAMP, Tuesday, Feb. 15
Game 8: Bibb County 60, Alabama Christian 34
Northwest Regional
Game 9: Good Hope 69, Haleyville 33
Game 10: Hamilton 59, Oneonta 42
Game 11: Rogers 45, Brooks 33
Game 12: Deshler 71, West Limestone 17
Northeast Regional
Game 13: Anniston 54, Etowah 30
Game 14: Handley 71, Cherokee County 67
Game 15: New Hope 47, St. John Paul II 15
Game 16: Priceville 52, Madison County 50
CLASS 5A
Southwest Regional
Game 1: St. Paul’s Episcopal 2, LeFlore 0, Forfeit
Game 2: UMS-Wright 2, B.C. Rain 0, forfeit
Game 3: Selma 70, Marbury 45
Game 4: Central-Tuscaloosa 55, Elmore County 27
Southeast Regional
Game 5: Charles Henderson 34, Headland 28
Game 6: Greenville 72, Carroll 34
Game 7: Pike Road 61, Sylacauga 28
Game 8: Talladega 52, Brewbaker Tech 47
Northwest Regional
Game 9: Pleasant Grove 62, Hayden 49
Game 10: Wenonah 60, Center Point 51
Game 11: Lawrence County 54, East Limestone 42
Game 12: Lee-Huntsville 69, West Point 45
Northeast Regional
Game 13: Alexandria at Ramsay
Game 14: Carver-Birmingham 54, Moody 43
Game 15: Sardis 32, Fairview 31
Game 16: Guntersville 71, Douglas 34
CLASS 6A
Southwest Regional
Game 1: Park Crossing 75, Opelika 60
Game 2: Carver-Montgomery 53, Eufaula 51
Game 3: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 54, McAdory 40
Game 4: Hueytown 65, Northridge 51
Southeast Regional
Game 5: McGill-Toolen Catholic 57, Baldwin County 51
Game 6: Gulf Shores 51, Blount 32
Game 7: Helena 57, Stanhope Elmore 45
Game 8: Pelham 61, Wetumpka 24
Northwest Regional
Game 9: Mortimer Jordan 55, Muscle Shoals 46
Game 10: Hartselle 52, Clay-Chalkville 41
Game 11: Athens 51, Scottsboro 45
Game 12: Hazel Green 73, Fort Payne 16
Northeast Regional
Game 13: Chelsea 46, Jasper 25
Game 14: Mountain Brook 57, Minor 54
Game 15: Huffman 52, Pell City 35
Game 16: Oxford 63, Shades Valley 42