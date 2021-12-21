Prep basketball: Oxford girls use defense to down Southside

OXFORD — Kaylen Kenny just wasn’t having it.
Southside’s Jovi Marble was well on her way to a breakaway layup, and Kenny gave chase. The Oxford eighth-grader closed and blocked Marble’s shot, and the Yellow Jackets started a break the other way.
It was that kind of night for Oxford’s girls, who held Southside to single digits deep into the third quarter and rolled to a 56-24 victory in 6A, Area 13 play.
Oxford improved to 10-1 overall, 3-0 area headed into the Christmas break after a statement play led to a game that followed the statement script.
“Defense, that’s our main thing,” Kenny said. “Our theme this year is ‘fast, feisty and fierce.’ we’re going to get after it on defense.
“It’s what all of us love to do, and it’s what all of us are good at.”
Kenny came sprinting down the middle of the court while Marble dribbled down the bench side.
“I just didn’t want her to score,” Kenny said. “I just sprinted down, and I timed when she went up for that shot, and I just came up and I got it.”
The break the other way led to a three-point play for Xai Whitfield, who led Oxford with 12 points.
Oxford also got 11 points from Jamea Gaston, including three 3-pointers in the third quarter, and nine points from Justice Woods.
Kenny’s block and the resulting potential five-point swing came at the three-minute mark of the second quarter. It helped Oxford turn a 6-2 lead after one quarter of struggling with Southside’s 2-3 zone into a 27-7 lead at halftime.
“That was a big mojo play, a big energy play,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. “We couldn’t get anything going. It was a really slow game, and it kind of put us over the hump and got us going.”
Oxford held Southside to seven points well into the third quarter. By that time, the Yellow Jackets were well on their way to their second consecutive win after senior captain Lauren Ellard went down with a foot sprain in practice.
Oxford also lost freshman post Shay Montgomery to a broken foot. She’s not likely to return this season, while Ellard is week-to-week.
The Yellow Jackets won’t play again until they begin play in the DOC Tournament on Monday at Grissom High School. The tourney runs through Wednesday, and Oxford will next play Jan. 3 at Vestavia Hills.
“That’ll be a good test, but it’s always good to be undefeated in area,” Bennett said. “Those have all been home games, so we’ve got a lot of tests coming up.”
Boys
Oxford 60, Southside 26: Oxford erupted for a big second quarter and cruised to 8-7 overall, 2-1 area.
The Yellow Jackets outscored the Panthers 29-3 in the second quarter to lead 42-9 at halftime. Kyler Wright hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter and finished with a team-high 15 points. J.D. Jones also scored nine second-quarter points, with one 3-pointer, and finished with 13.
Rylan Houck added 12 points.
Oxford came off of losses to Charles R. Drew Charter and Chapel Hill in Georgia this past weekend but showed signs of Tuesday’s second-quarter explosion.
“That’s what we can do when shots fall,” Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said. “That’s what we looked like against Minor. That’s kind of what we looked like against Plainview.
“We hadn’t shot it well for a while, but Kyler made three 3s in the fourth quarter Saturday, and he made three 3s in the second quarter today, and that’s what he is. He’s a catch-and-shoot guy who can really help us.”
Wright said it all came by design.
“We’ve been executing, trying to get certain people shots in certain spots, and it’s helped me,” he said. “We’ve been executing it well against different types of teams.
“It makes everything a lot more fun. You play harder. Making shots just makes you feel better about everything.”