Prep basketball: Oxford girls top Pell City to claim Class 6A, Area 13 championship

Freshman Zay Whitfield poured in seven points in the final quarter and Lauren Ellard hit three big free throws to help Oxford defeat Pell City 47-42 Thursday night in Oxford. With the win, the Yellow Jackets claimed the Class 6A, Area 13 championship. It is their first area title since 2016.
Oxford (23-8) will be at home Monday night against the Huffman-Shades Valley loser at 7 p.m.
The Yellow Jackets saw leads of 9, 6, 6 and 6 disappear throughout the game, as the Panthers kept fighting from behind. Tori Winslett’s 13 points kept the Panthers hanging around, and they took the lead at 38-36. Ellard’s two free throws tied it up and Whitfield hit a 3-pointer to give Oxford the lead for good with 2:55 to go in the game.
“I am so proud of what these kids have accomplished. We started this year two weeks after last season when we made a commitment to change things and they have put in the work to do so,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. “We missed 13 free throws, but made enough down the stretch when we had to. Just win and advance this time of the year.”
Ellard finished the game with 16 points, and Whitfield added 12. Mya McGrue had 10 points for the Yellow Jackets and Kaleah Taylor finished with nine.
Heaven O’Neal added nine points for Pell City.