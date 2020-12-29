Prep basketball: Oxford girls take control for 11th win in 15 games

HEFLIN — Two days in The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Tournament, two impressive victories for Oxford’s girls.
La’Mya McGrue scored 14 points to lead the way, and the Yellow Jackets took control in the third quarter of a 61-41 victory over Hokes Bluff.
Oxford improved to 11-4 headed into Wednesday’s finale against Heard County (Ga.).
Oxford led 14-10 after one quarter Tuesday and 30-18 at halftime, but the Yellow Jackets broke it open with a 16-8 edge in the third quarter to lead 46-26.
“Credit to Hokes Bluff; they kept fighting,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. “There late, they’re still pressuring, trying to turn us over.
“We had some early foul trouble and kind of battled through that, so I’m proud of the effort through that.”
Kaleah Taylor and Lauren Ellard added eight points apiece for Oxford, and Xai’Onna Whitfield added seven.
Hokes Bluff’s Kileigh Blackwell scored a game-high 17 points, and Chole Rule added 11.
“We played well in spurts,” Hokes Bluff coach Evan Talbot said. “We went through about two-and-a-half or three minutes where their pressure gave us problems. We turned it over, and they pushed it to about a 16-, 17-point lead.
“They’re good. They put a lot of pressure on you, real athletic.”