Prep basketball: Oxford girls roll past Pinson Valley

OXFORD — Justice Woods led three Oxford players in double figures with 15 points, and the Yellow Jackets beat Pinson Valley’s girls 59-20 Thursday in the Larry & Connie Davidson Classic in Oxford Sports Arena.
Xai Whitfield added 13 points, and LaMya McGrue added 10. Oxford led 40-15 at halftime.
Pinson Valley 63, Oxford 43: T.J. Allen scored 13 points, but Pinson Valley pulled away from Oxford in the second half of their game in the Larry & Connie Davidson Classic. B. Reaves added nine points, and Jayden Lewis added 8.
Paulding County (Ga.) 60, White Plains 52: Luke Bussey scored 20 points, but White Plains’ boys fell in the first game of the Larry & Connie Davidson Classic. Bussey and Josh Wheeler each hit two of the Wildcats’ six 3-pointers. Carter Johnson added 10 points.
Saks 66, Cleburne County 52: Jakari Streeter poured in 23 points, and Saks downed Cleburne County at home Thursday. He scored 11 points, including two 3-pointers, in the first quarter.
The Wildcats also got 15 points from Dee Elston, 12 from Christian Smith and nine from Anthony Bothwell.
Jake Littleton and Greyson Freeman led Cleburne County with 12 points apiece. Dawson Haynes added 11.