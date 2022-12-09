 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: Oxford girls roll past Pinson Valley

OXFORD — Justice Woods led three Oxford players in double figures with 15 points, and the Yellow Jackets beat Pinson Valley’s girls 59-20 Thursday in the Larry & Connie Davidson Classic in Oxford Sports Arena.

Xai Whitfield added 13 points, and LaMya McGrue added 10. Oxford led 40-15 at halftime. 