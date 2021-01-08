You have permission to edit this article.
Prep basketball: Oxford girls rally to beat Springville

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Oxford’s girls basketball team overcame an early 12-point deficit and roared back to take a 60-46 win over Springville on Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets outscored the Tigers 39-15 in the second half to pick up their sixth straight win

Oxford (14-4) will host Pell City on Tuesday.

Oxford’s top performers:

—Xai’Onna Whitfield, 18 points

—La’Mya McGrue, 11 points, five rebounds

—Kaleah Taylor, 11 points

—Lisa Montgomery, 10 points, eight rebounds

Springville’s top performers:

—Tatum Bartlett, 12 points

—Farrah Hawkins, 10 points

