Prep basketball: Oxford girls rally to beat Springville

OXFORD — Oxford’s girls basketball team overcame an early 12-point deficit and roared back to take a 60-46 win over Springville on Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets outscored the Tigers 39-15 in the second half to pick up their sixth straight win
Oxford (14-4) will host Pell City on Tuesday.
Oxford’s top performers:
—Xai’Onna Whitfield, 18 points
—La’Mya McGrue, 11 points, five rebounds
—Kaleah Taylor, 11 points
—Lisa Montgomery, 10 points, eight rebounds
Springville’s top performers:
—Tatum Bartlett, 12 points
—Farrah Hawkins, 10 points