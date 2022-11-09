 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: Oxford girls open new season with blowout win

High school basketball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Coach Melissa Bennett put the 2022-23 edition of her Oxford girls basketball team on the court for the first time Tuesday. The result — a 70-26 win over visiting Clay Central — was imperfect but encouraging.

“I thought our pace — we’ve been really harping on kind of picking up our offensive pace, not just fast breaks but getting into our sets quicker — I think that was probably our highlight,” Bennett said.

