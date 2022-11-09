Prep basketball: Oxford girls open new season with blowout win

OXFORD — Coach Melissa Bennett put the 2022-23 edition of her Oxford girls basketball team on the court for the first time Tuesday. The result — a 70-26 win over visiting Clay Central — was imperfect but encouraging.
“I thought our pace — we’ve been really harping on kind of picking up our offensive pace, not just fast breaks but getting into our sets quicker — I think that was probably our highlight,” Bennett said.
Asked about the worst part of Oxford’s game, Bennett had a one-word answer — “sloppiness.”
“I thought we were very lethargic to start, not playing our style of defense. We were very reactive in letting them dictate what we did as opposed to our defense dictating what they did,” Bennett added.
Xai Whitfield scored 24 points and LaMya McGrue netted 23 points to lead 10 players who tallied points for the Yellow Jackets. Whitfield had Oxford’s first eight points and 10 of the first 11 with a three-point play, a 3-point field goal, a basket driving the lane and a bucket from low on the block in the first four minutes of play.
Bennett substituted regularly and freely but Whitfield was the last starter to leave the floor for a breather on the bench.
“I would say she’s a good glue man. Her teammates trust her. She’s good for a bucket. She can create her own shot. I think her teammates trust her a lot,” Bennett said of Whitfield.
While Whitfield had a hot shooting hand early, McGrue was whistled for her second foul with 7:33 still to play in the first quarter. She returned to the bench and freshman Bri Wilson replaced her.
“She picked up two fouls in 30 seconds so she had to sit for a little bit. LaMya’s a senior and foul trouble has been a little bit of a habit,” Bennett said. “We tested the waters early with her to say, ‘Hey, we need to be able to trust you to be able to go in and play with two fouls and not pick up a third one.’ I thought she did a great job of that and that’s definitely a big growth point for her.”
In the final three minutes of the first period, McGrue netted a pair of 3-pointers and scored twice off Clay Central turnovers.
Both Whitfield and McGrue finished the first quarter with 12 points. The Yellow Jackets led 27-6 when the period closed.
Wilson, the freshman, had an off night shooting — she scored two points and was 0-for-the-night on 3-point tries — but Bennett had positive things to say about how she handled her role.
“She’s a freshman and we’re putting the ball in her hands a lot. We’re asking a lot of her to kind of free up Xai and Mya to be able to run the floor because they’re so fast. They’re so athletic and they’re both so good at finishing at the rim. If they’re always having to work to bring the ball up the floor it kind of takes them out of position early. We’re putting a lot on Bri, especially as a freshman, to help handle the ball and work on that,” Bennett said.
Bailee James led Clay Central in scoring with nine points. For Oxford, JaMea Gaston followed Whitfield and McGrue with six points. Kaylen Kenney had four points. Shaniya Calloway and Ava Thomas each scored three points for Oxford. Shay Montgomery, Mileah Prince and Wilson each had two points and Keziah Mickler netted a first-quarter free throw.
The Oxford girls host Hillcrest of Tuscaloosa County on Thursday.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.