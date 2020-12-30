Prep basketball: Oxford girls finish off unbeaten run in Heflin tourney

HEFLIN — Melissa Bennett has big goals for her latest Oxford girls basketball team, and the Yellow Jackets got nothing but encouragement in The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Tournament.
Kaleah Taylor scored 18 points to lead the way, and Oxford finished an unbeaten run through Cleburne County’s fifth-annual holiday event with a 60-46 victory over Heard County (Ga.) on Wednesday.
Oxford’s third victory in as many days in Heflin lifted the Yellow Jackets to 12-4, their best start in years.
“We haven’t even reached where we can be,” said Bennett, in her fifth season since replacing Tonya Peoples. “Getting them to understand and be confident on, you know, we’re a good team, but the potential is to be a great team.”
Oxford’s stay in Heflin included routs of Ranburne and Hokes Bluff on Monday and Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets will carry the No. 2 seed into the Calhoun County Tournament, set to start Jan. 16.
“We were very good throughout the week,” Taylor said. “We said we’re going to treat this like a county-tournament situation and try to continue to get better.”
Oxford and Heard County were tied 12-12 after one quarter Wednesday, but a 15-1 second quarter gave the Yellow Jackets a 27-13 lead at halftime.
Oxford hit four of six free throws in the second quarter and finished 16 of 20 for the game, a key as the Yellow Jackets kept Heard County at arm’s length in the second half.
“We did a good job penetrating,” Bennett said. “Sometimes, we get a little stagnant on offense, but they were really aggressive, but getting them to understand that, when you’re in the bonus, you attack, that’s been a growth area for us.”
Oxford also got 14 points from Lauren Ellard, 11 from Xai’Onna Whitfield and 10 from La’Mya McGrue.
Heard County (10-3), a AA Georgia program about 45 minutes from Heflin, got 12 points from Zekylah Boyd and 11 from Jasmine Owens. Hermonie Garza and Shyann Kelley added 10 apiece.
“If we can do a better job on defense and controlling our bodies and not fouling so much, we can give ourselves a chance to win,” Heard County coach Helen Akins said. “I was real proud of our effort.
“We’ve got a long way to go, as far as being where we want to be when region gets here and things that matter, but this game will make us better. Oxford is a really good team. We’re a good team and a really small school.”
Like Heard County, Oxford hopes to move on to bigger things.
“We don’t want to just settle for being good,” Bennett said. “We want to be great, because Oxford girls basketball has not been great in a very long time. We’re trying to earn some respect back, because people have kind of just looked over Oxford girls and always looked to the guys.”