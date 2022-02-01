Prep basketball: Oxford gets senior-night sweep of Gadsden City

OXFORD — Oxford’s six seniors in boys basketball have four Calhoun County titles and three Northeast Regional appearances to their name.
The three seniors in girls basketball can claim the program’s first two 20-win seasons since 2002 and first Calhoun County title since 2005.
If their victories over Gadsden City on Tuesday’s senior night — 68-59 for the boys and 66-44 for the girls — foretell anything, the Yellow Jacket seniors will add to their credits.
Both groups were honored between Tuesday’s games; Rylan Houck, Kyler Wright, Michael McGraw, Zurrell Garrett, Aaron McFarland, Jadarrian Jones for the boys; and Lauren Ellard, Kaleah Taylor and Mikiya Wilson for the girls.
Along with senior cheerleaders, managers and family members, they stretched from baseline to baseline on Larry Davidson Court.
“A lot of people told me to enjoy every game,” Houck said. “You don’t want to lose any.
“We have six seniors, and we have a really close group. One of our main focuses this year is, this game is important. Have fun. While they have flown by, I don’t think we’ve lost any of them. I feel we took advantage of every single one of them.”
Houck led the boys with 20 points, and eighth-grade phenom Jaylen Alexander added 17. Oxford led by as many as 20 points, 53-33, early in the third quarter and ran its record to 17-11.
All six seniors typically see significant playing time and scored Tuesday.
“They’re great leaders,” Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said. “It’s a lot of guys who’ve put in a lot of time and effort from the time they were sixth graders and seventh graders.
“Rylan moved in, and Mike moved in, but you’re talking about guys that put in time, work and effort, and it speaks exactly what our program is.”
Houck transferred from Fayette County ahead of his eighth-grade year. The son of a pastor, his travels before Fayette County include time in Texas and Georgia. The move to Oxford put the family approximately in the middle between grandparents who live in Huntsville and Gulf Shores, he said.
The Lipscomb signee said he’s proudest of growth throughout the roster.
“You have a lot of kids that have potential that never turn out to be anything,” he said. “I don’t think we have that here. …
“We have some of the best coaches in the state. They’re just so knowledgeable and constantly on us.”
McGraw came from Faith Christian, where he teamed with Malcolm Carlisle, who went on to help Anniston win a Class 4A state title last season. McGraw transferred and sat out his sophomore year before playing his final two seasons at Oxford.
“I just wanted to play against better competition and get better,” he said. “Class 1A to Class 6A is completely different, and I felt like coming here would make me better.
“In all aspects, I feel like I’ve gotten better … shooting, athleticism, ball handling, everything.”
McGraw said he hopes to accomplish more with the games left in his senior season. The area tournament starts Tuesday at Springville, against Pell City.
Houck wants bling.
“I hope to have one of these,” Houck said, pointing to his right ring finger, “but just that we went out on a good note, that we went out having fun and went out together as a team.”
Girls
Oxford 66, Gadsden City 44: Taylor led the way with 17 points. Justice Woods added 14, and Xai Whitfield added 11 as Oxford improved to 20-4.
The Yellow Jackets hope to make their second consecutive Northeast Regional appearance after breaking a 16-year drought last year.
“This senior class was a big contributor in this culture and this group turning it around,” Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said. “The record kind of speaks for itself.
“Last year was the first 20-win season in (almost) 20 years. To come back and do it again, I can tell you, they’re the hardest-working group of kids I’ve ever had.”
Ellard, the team captain who scored eight points Tuesday, has missed most of this season with an ankle injury that occurred in practice. She made a cameo in the Calhoun County final against Anniston, catching a throwback after the tipoff before Bennett called timeout and pulled her so as not to risk a setback in her recovery.
“It’s really been heartbreaking,” she said. “Nobody imagines themselves, senior year, missing half of the season.
“It scared me from the beginning. I’m still struggling with it. I know I’m not going to be at 100 percent for the rest of the season, but I’ve just got to push through for myself and my teammates.”
Taylor said breaking Oxford’s county-title drought “means a lot.”
“That was a goal we set for ourselves last year,” she said. “We knew that Anniston was losing a lot, so it was ours to take.”
Oxford will play host to its area tournament and open against Southside on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
“We want to be able to say it’s a great year, that we’re still winning,” Wilson said. “We want to be champs at the end of the year.”