OXFORD — Oxford and Sacred Heart had played in basketball seven times before Tuesday, always in the Calhoun County tournament and for the past three years in the county tournament championship game. Most of the previous meetings were close but the first regular-season game was decidedly not. The Yellow Jackets scored the first eight points of the game and pulled steadily away for a 70-28 victory.
Over the final four minutes of the first quarter Oxford went on a 15-2 run for a 25-8 lead when the quarter closed. When the half ended, the Yellow Jackets led 40-15 and that lead ballooned to 63-26 after three quarters. Oxford’s win left the series at four wins for Sacred Heart and four wins for Oxford.
“I don’t pay attention to the score,” said Oxford coach Joel Van Meter. “I’m sure (Sacred Heart coach Ralpheal Graves) is telling them not to pay attention to the score, mainly because it’s Nov. 19th and it’s a long way until February. I was pleased with how we played. We did a good job of not looking at the scoreboard which is hard sometimes. Now we’ve got to get ready to go to Birmingham and play Parker.”
Oxford started returning starters Mont McClendon and Kobe Warren whom Van Meter described as “two really good, seasoned guards,” and forward Zondrick Garrett. Van Meter added in junior Justin Moore “whose athleticism is second to none” and “cerebral” sophomore Rylan Houck.
“When we were in rhythm I thought we were pretty good and when we were in rhythm was when the defense rebounded and pushed it out and we got in transition,” Van Meter said.
McClendon led in scoring with 19 points including two 3-point baskets and a 7 of 7 night at the free throw line. Moore and Houck each netted 15 points. Houck had three treys and Moore two. Garrett scored nine points. All seven of Warren’s points came in the first half.
“I thought we had five really good starters last year but our bench just wasn’t ready,” Van Meter said. “This year, we’ve got five really good starters and our bench held down the fort last night when we went to Gadsden City (and opened the season with a 67-52 win over the Titans).”
Against Sacred Heart, the bench included guard Cordell Chatman and forwards Bakari Dailey, Milas Jackson and Ethan Page. Junior forward Roc Taylor and sophomore forward Trequon Fegans will join the current nine when football season ends.
“Hopefully, they don’t come back for three more weeks,” Van Meter said, alluding to the date of the Class 6A football championship game.
Sacred Heart was coming off a 57-51 win over 6A McAdory on Saturday in a game played at Birmingham’s Ramsay High School. Against Oxford, shots didn’t fall and offensive rebounds were almost nonexistent.
“When you’re playing your 6A schools, the difference in the classes I think is the kids are more efficient, you have more kids who know how to play and they’re more physical rebounding, things like that. We’ve got to get guys that are tough enough to get in that foxhole and be ready to tough it out and grind it out,” Graves said. “We didn’t have that tonight and Oxford took it to us. You’ve got to take your hat off to them for doing what they’re doing. They’ve got a really good team.”
Senior center Aaron Moore led the Cardinals with 14 points but junior guard Taishun Hall’s four points were next best for Sacred Heart (3-2).
“We will get better,” Graves predicted. “We’ll have to get better throughout the year. When it comes back around we’ll probably be playing them again and we’ll see if we’ve gotten better.”