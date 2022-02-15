Prep basketball: Oxford boys advance to Northeast Regional with win over Woodlawn

OXFORD — With its season on the line, Oxford took down Woodlawn 64-51 in Tuesday’s sub-regional to send itself to the next round of playoffs.
With the win, the Yellow Jackets advanced to the Northeast Regional where they will take on Mountain Brook on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.. The game will take place at Pete Mathews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University.
Mountain Brook defeated Minor to earn their spot in the Northeast Regional.
“Obviously, we weren’t perfect in that game and whoever we play next is going to be even better than they were,” said Rylan Houck, who led the Yellow Jackets with 21 points. “We played Vestavia (at Jacksonville State), and we’re ready for that environment.”
Despite the Yellow Jackets holding a 13-point lead after three quarters, the Colonels made attempts to claw their way back, scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter and making it a single-digit game halfway through the period.
“I thought our guys did a great job of responding,” Oxford head coach Joel Van Meter said. “You’ve got to give Woodlawn a ton of credit because they just kept coming, they wouldn’t go away, they made some big shots. I thought our guys showed a lot of resilience of who they are as people, and it’s a huge win.”
Houck and Kyler Wright combined for over half of Oxford’s points in the contest.
“I think Coach Van’s done a great job putting us in the spots we need to be so that we can just excel in everything that we’re doing,” said Wright, who had 12 points in the contest. “The preparation that we take before every game, knowing personnel and things like that, he does a great job with that as well.”
With Oxford’s Northeast Regional opener being played in just two days, the Yellow Jackets will have plenty to address ahead of their game against Mountain Brook.
“Number one, you’ve got to defend and rebound no matter what game it is. At this stage, you’ve got to take care of the basketball. You can’t have careless turnovers,” Van Meter said. “Mentally, you’ve got to be locked in every single play, and sometimes that’s hard for high school kids, but you’ve got to do it.”