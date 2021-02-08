Prep basketball: Ohatchee's Vice thwarts Pleasant Valley rally with late free throws

OHATCHEE — Top-seeded Ohatchee advanced to the finals of the Class 3A, Area 11 tournament with a 70-65 win Monday night, but No. 4 seed Pleasant Valley made the Indians sweat.
Luckily for Ohatchee, senior Tori Vice wasn’t ready to sit back and watch her storied career come to a close. After the Raiders cut a 22-point third quarter deficit down to two points twice in the game’s final minute, Vice secured the win by making 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.
“I was very nervous. I was, like, sick at my stomach,” she said. “Because I was not prepared for that to end, and I just hope it doesn’t end anytime soon.”
The win means Vice and her teammates will take to the hardwood at least two more times this season. They’ll host No. 2 seed Piedmont, which beat No. 3 seed Weaver 53-36, on Thursday, at 6 p.m. in the area tournament final. The Indians also clinched a sub-regional berth.
After a two-point basket by Jorda Crook gave Ohatchee a 55-33 lead — it’s largest of the game — with less than three minutes to play in the third quarter, Pleasant Valley used a 3-point barrage to close the gap.
Marlie Wright sandwiched two 3-point makes around Lily Henry’s three treys, and the Raiders finished the third quarter on a 17-2 run to cut the deficit to 57-50.
“I’ve been warning them, like, I knew Pleasant Valley could get on a three spree like they got on there, and cut our lead,” Ohatchee head coach Bryant Ginn said.
Another 3-pointer from Henry got Pleasant Valley within 63-61 with 44.9 seconds to play, and Kianna Hester’s trey trimmed the deficit to 67-65 with less than 20 seconds on the clock.
Vice made sure that’s as close as the Raiders would get, closing out the contest from the charity stripe.
“I just try my hardest to focus really hard on what I do when I’m on that line,” she said.
Vice finished with a game-high 24 points, while Crook chipped in with 23. Ginn praised both, saying, “They’re our two leaders,” but he was most proud of the way the Indians shot the ball from the free-throw line late.
“I think I told the team what I was most proud of, at the end of the game, we’re knocking down free throws,” he said. “That’s huge for Tori. We’re getting fouled in a pressure situation and knocking down free throws.”
Millie Rainwater, who finished the game with 13 points, also made two clutch free throws with 14.9 seconds to play, after Hester’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 67-65.
Pleasant Valley was led by Henry and Rylee Haynes, who each finished with 17 points. Henry, an eighth-grader, was deadly from deep, finishing with five 3-point makes.
Macey Roper also scored in double figures with 10 points, and Wright and Gracie Hood had nine points apiece.
Pleasant Valley head coach Colton Morris was pleased with the Raiders’ effort.
“Couldn’t ask for nothing else out of them,” he said. “They played probably as hard as they could.”
After starting the season 0-8, the Raiders finished with a 9-16 record, and Morris envisions nothing but good things moving forward.
“We return all five starters, return the sixth guy off the bench, so it’s a bright future,” he said.