The Ohatchee girls defeated the Gaston girls in the class 2A, Area 11 semifinals with a 47-36 victory at Miller Gym.
Now, Ohatchee must face Area 11 regular-season champion Sacred Heart in Saturday’s finals at 6 p.m. at Miller Gym. Both teams qualify for Monday’s sub-regional round, but the winner will get to host.
Against Gaston, Ohatchee’s Tori Vice paced her team offensively, as she put up 16 points. Regan Snow put up nine and Jorda Crook had six.
“I think I played pretty good in the first half,” Vice said. “Coming from last year and getting put out in the first round really stung a lot. This year, I think we’re proving to everyone that we deserve to be in the championship.”
Ohatchee head coach Bryant Ginn was certainly pleased with his team’s performance although he noted that the first half was better than the second. The Indians scored 36 points in the first half but only 11 in the second, while Gaston attempted a comeback in the second half with 23 points compared to only 13 in the first.
“I thought we played really well in the first half,” Ginn said. “Then in the second half I thought we had some problems and got a little complacent. We have to clean up our mistakes. We talked about turnovers and I think we had one or two in the first half and then something like 15 or 20 in the second.”
For the Bulldogs, it was Sidney Oliver who led her team in scoring with 13 points on the night. Seven came in the second half, five of which were off free throws.
Sacred Heart 74 Westbrook Christian 41: The Sacred Heart girls dominated the Westbrook Christian girls with a victory in the Class 2A, Area 11 Semifinals.
The Cardinals led by 38 going into the half and held Westbrook Christian to below 20 points until late in the third quarter. The Cardinals extended their lead by 18 more by the time the Warriors made it to 20.
Three of Westbrook’s players nailed three pointers in the fourth quarter to give the Warriors a slight boost, but it was too little too late.
“We didn’t shoot the ball the best but the girls really defended and hustled hard,” Sacred Heart head coach Marcus Harrell said. “We’ve got to fix a few things, but the effort I can’t complain about that whatsoever.”
Ayanna Foster dominated most of the first half and led her team in scoring with 18 points. She neared the foul mark in the second half and Joelle Tillery helped out. Tillery nailed four 3-pointers of her own in the second half and had 14 points total on the night.
“She (Tillery) did great,” Harrell said. “We actually struggled with shooting the ball in the first half, especially the 3-pointers. She came off the bench for us in the second half to give us the spark we needed.”
According to Tillery she was just doing what she needed to do for her team: “I saw some of the leaders getting in foul trouble, and I just had to step up.”