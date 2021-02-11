Prep basketball: Ohatchee beats Piedmont to claim area title

Ohatchee continued its season-long mastery of Piedmont in girls basketball Thursday. The Indians downed the Bulldogs 47-39 in the Class 3A, Area 11 championship game at Ohatchee, their third win of the season over Piedmont in as many tries.
Both Ohatchee and Piedmont advance to sub-regional play Monday. The Indians will host the loser of Saturday’s 3A, Area 9 championship game between Saks and Childersburg. Piedmont will be on the road to take on the Saks versus Childersburg winner.
Jorda Crook led Ohatchee with 21 points Thursday. She had six points in the first quarter when the Indians outscored the Bulldogs 15-7.
The early eight-point deficit was too much for Piedmont (11-13) to overcome. Crook was 3 of 4 at the free throw line and netted nine field goals.
Tori Vice added 13 points for Ohatchee.
Lele Ridley led Piedmont with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Ava Pope added 12 points and three assists, and Z’Hayla Walker scored seven points and grabbed four rebounds.