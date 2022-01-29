Prep basketball: Odam's 23-point fourth quarter lifts Piedmont over Saks

PIEDMONT — The formula for Alex Odam’s fourth-quarter dramatics appears to be taking shape … get him mad, and give him the ball.
Continuing a trend of fourth-quarter eruptions, Odam scored 23 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter Saturday to lead Piedmont’s comeback for a 53-48 victory over Saks.
The victory marked Piedmont’s seventh in eight games, the only loss coming against Anniston in the Calhoun County quarterfinals. Oh, and about that.
“I feel like we still played good,” Odam said. “This is definitely some of the best basketball we’ve played this year.”
Piedmont avenged a 53-45 loss at Saks earlier this season. The Bulldogs went that night without Omarion Foster, who was practicing for the Alabama North-South All-Star football game.
Saks went without Braelyn Robinson on Saturday. He was out for a football recruiting visit.
The Wildcats also went their third game this week without head coach Jonathan Miller. His second child was born Monday, and he returned to coach Saks’ loss to Jacksonville on Friday.
Miller’s wife, Lauren, developed complications.
“She’s been real sick, and it’s like a 24-hour thing, so she had to stay in Birmingham, and he wanted to be there for her,” Saks acting head coach Blake Muncher said.
Led by Sean Parnell’s 12 points and 11 from Jalen McCants, Saks looked to be in good shape through three quarters Saturday. The Wildcats jumped out to their biggest lead, 36-28, at the end of the third quarter.
Anthony Bothwell’s 3-pointer and two free throws after a Piedmont turnover answered Odam’s spin move and baseline drive to bring Piedmont within three.
Odam’s spin move at the two-minute mark of the third quarter brought him to six points on the night. McCants’ quickness and a little help from his friends had been effective.
“We were trying to force him to his weak hand, and once he kind of put it down and dribbled to play somebody help side,” Muncher said.
Turns out, Odam’s spin move was just the precursor to another fourth-quarter eruption. He scored 22 points in the fourth quarter against Anniston, 13 against Cleburne County and 14 against Sand Rock.
Saturday, he scored Piedmont’s first 21 points of the fourth quarter and 23 out of 25 overall.
“He just took over,” said Piedmont coach Jonathan Odam, Alex’s dad. “I don’t know. He’s just got something about him.
“He told us in the huddle, ‘We’re fine.’ If he thinks we’re fine, I guess we’re fine.”
The coach also made an adjustment, having Alex Odam bring the ball up the floor from the Saks end. Others handled that job before the fourth quarter.
“We try to take some pressure off of him,” Jonathan Odam said. “They’re so good defensively. They do such a good job of making us have to work so hard to get it up here then get in the offense, so we let some other guys do it.
“He wanted it, so we just gave it to him.”
Alex Odam’s fourth-quarter run started with him putting back his own miss.
After an Ish Bethel block on Saks’ end, Alex Odam went the distance for a layup and free throw after a McCants foul.
Alex Odam kept putting his head down and driving.
His breakaway layup after tapping a rebound away from a Saks player brought Piedmont within 42-39. His pull-up jumper made it 42-41.
Shon Elston’s jumper gave Saks a momentary reprieve, but Alex Odam answered with a 3-pointer to tie the game.
The crowd sensed the junior two-time all-state guard, Piedmont all-time leading scorer and reigning Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County player of the year had found his groove.
“The student section was a big help tonight in that fourth quarter,” he said. “They were loud. Maybe I need something like that every game to get me going.”
Another Alex Odam pullup jumper gave Piedmont a 46-45 lead at 2:45, and 3-pointer regained the lead, 49-48.
Bethel hit one of two free throws at 59.4 seconds, after Cassius Fairs tapped an offensive rebound to keep a Piedmont possession alive.
Alex Odam hit two free throws at 13.8 seconds to make it 52-48, and Foster hit one of two foul shots to cap the scoring.
Another game, another fourth-quarter eruption.
“I guess I like that moment a little bit,” Alex Odam said.
Girls
Piedmont 62, Saks 17: LeLe Ridley has added 3-point shooting to her game this season, and the Piedmont forward had a big night behind the arc Saturday.
She hit four 3-pointers en route to 22 points, with 20 of those points coming in the first half.
“Here about the last four or five games, she’s been feeling very confident in that shot, so she’s taking it more,” said Piedmont coach Terrace Ridley, LeLe’s mom.
Ridley playing inside-out was part of the plan this season. She plays more in the post on defense and inside-out on offense.
She hit five 3-pointers in a game against Glencoe early this season.
“I’ve been working on it, trying to build that up and help out on the outside, too,” LeLe Ridley said. “I just think the way Ava (Pope) helps when she’s hitting, and if I’m hitting outside, it causes them to guard us on the outside, and then we can work on the inside.”
Piedmont also got 11 points from Pope, who poured in 27 in a double-overtime victory over White Plains earlier this week, Z’Hayla Walker added 10 points.
Kendal Williams hit two 3-pointers en route to leading Saks with seven points.