Prep basketball: Odam tops 2,000 career points, but Saks downs Piedmont

SAKS — Piedmont junior guard Alex Odam surpassed 2,000 total points for his career but he probably would have preferred the circumstances to be different. The milestone came in a 53-45 loss to Saks at the Wildcats’ gym. It was the first loss of the season for the Bulldogs after five consecutive wins.
Saks double-teamed Odam constantly and Wildcats coach Jonathan Miller rotated fresh legs into the game regularly. After scoring 43 points against Glencoe on Thursday, 29 in the first half, Odam had two points in the first quarter and four in the second period against Saks. He rebounded his own missed shot and scored his third basket of the game on a put-back with 1:50 left in the second quarter to reach 2,000 career points exactly. At that point, Saks led 30-19. Odam finished with 15 points for the game and 2,009 for his career.
“We just tried to pay a lot of attention to Odam, obviously,” Miller said of his team’s game plan. “That’s what you’ve got to do to be successful against them, try to make somebody else beat you. We did stray away from the other guys a little bit too much at times but I felt overall we did a fairly good job. If he makes a shot, which he’s going to do, make him make a tough one.”
Piedmont coach JoJo Odam didn’t have the luxury of a deep bench. Starting guard Omarion Foster played in the AHSAA North-South all-star football game Friday night and senior Cassius Fairs was on the bench in street clothes Friday after injuring his ankle in Thursday’s win over Glencoe.
Saks also outrebounded the taller Bulldogs, frequently snatching away unsecured rebounds.
“Our kids are scrappy,” Miller said. “We’re not very big and sometimes, I guess, they’ve got to bring it down to where we can reach it before we can get it.”
The Wildcats led 32-21 at halftime and scored the first basket of the third quarter on a drive by Connor Martin. Ishmael Bethel and Cole Wilson netted 3-pointers for Piedmont on consecutive possessions to start a 13-2 run by the Bulldogs. Martin scored from the paint on a bullet pass from Sean Parnell to make it 36-27 Saks.
Wilson hit another trey before Bethel stole a pass and drove coast-to-coast for a layup with 3:41 left in the third. The teams traded missed shots and turnovers over the next 45 seconds before Odam drove down the lane for a basket, cutting Piedmont’s deficit to 36-34 with 2:27 still to play in the third.
Shon Elston and Anthony Bothwell, two of the smallest Wildcats, combined for the next seven points. Elston hit a trey from the top of the arc at 2:06 then converted a Piedmont turnover into a basket and a 41-34 advantage with 1:08 left in the third. Bothwell scored at the buzzer when a hurried shot by Parnell was short and fell into Bothwell’s hands under the basket.
Bethel got the first basket of the fourth after grabbing an offensive rebound. Odam had a 7-2 run to get the Bulldogs within two at 45-43 with 3:29 left. A basket by Martin on the ensuing possession gave Saks a little breathing room. Parnell made two free throws then converted 1 of 2 to push the Wildcats up 50-45 with 1:02 to play. Jalen McCants had two free throws and Martin one to finish the scoring.
Martin led Saks with 15 points, including two second-quarter triples. Parnell scored 12 points and had two treys in the first period. McCants ended with eight points. Elston and Bothwell each scored five points.
In addition to Odam’s 15 points, Piedmont got 14 points from Bethel and 10 from Wilson. Wilson netted three 3-pointers and Bethel had two treys.
Saks (3-2) meets New Hope in the opening round of the Patrick Ball Memorial tournament Monday at Hokes Bluff. Piedmont (5-1) plays Monday against Springville in the Gaston Christmas Classic.
Girls
Piedmont 48, Saks 17: Piedmont looked tired after expending a lot of energy in defeating Glencoe on Thursday, but the Bulldogs found enough juice to score in double digits in each of the game’s four quarters. They also held Saks to seven points in each of the first and fourth quarters, three in the second and none in the third, forcing a running clock in the fourth.
Ava Pope drilled five 3-point baskets, was 4 of 5 at the free throw line and scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs. Lele Ridley finished with 14 points and was 4 of 6 at the line. Z’Hayla Walker added five points for Piedmont.
Freshman guard A’layzia Neal led Saks with seven points. Juniors Keilynn Williams and Kayleigh Thomas each scored three points for the Wildcats.
Piedmont plays Westbrook Christian in the Gaston tournament Monday.