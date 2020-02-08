Prep basketball: Odam-to-Foster alleyoop highlights Piedmont victory in area final

PIEDMONT — Piedmont had made plays aplenty against Saks in Saturday’s Class 3A, Area 11 boys basketball final. Then Alex Odam and Jakari Foster went for the spectacular.
Foster’s high-flying slam off Odam’s backboard alleyoop in the fourth quarter put an exclamation point on the Bulldogs’ 73-49 victory to clinch Piedmont’s 11th area title in 13 years.
The dunk finished off an eyeful that Piedmont (23-4) gave visitors from Geraldine, the Bulldogs’ sub-regional opponent at home Tuesday.
Same for notable attendee Robi Coker, head coach of two-time defending state champion Plainview, whose team will host Saks on Tuesday and could see yet another Northeast Regional showdown with Piedmont.
Heck, Piedmont coach Jonathan Odam enjoyed the alleyoop. It’s doesn’t take a basketball eye to see candy.
“I don’t know where that came from,” said the senior Odam, Alex’s dad.
The play came with 3:15 to play in the fourth quarter. Alex Odam, the tourney most valuable player who matched Silas Thompson’s game-high 21 points, spun and turned along the baseline for a drive when he flipped the ball up, off the backboard.
It looked like he was trying to put the ball in the basket, but he heard Foster approaching behind him.
“He told me he saw me coming up behind him, but I was calling his name,” Foster said.
Foster exploded off the floor to catch the bounce off the backboard and dunked with ease.
“He can jump,” said Alex Odam, whose alleyoop pass counted as one of his seven assists on a night when he also had four steals. “He’s probably the best jumper around, that I know of. He was pretty high.”
Foster and Malachi Jackson hooked up on a similar play against Wellborn this season, but this was a game first for Odam and Foster.
“They’ll mess around in practice and do it sometimes, after practice and that kind of stuff,” Jonathan Odam said. “It’s not just something out of the blue. They have worked on it a little bit.”
The bring-the-house-down play gave Piedmont a 68-40 lead in a game the Bulldogs controlled since their 15-3 start.
It was 17-7 by first-quarter’s end and 39-13 at halftime as Saks struggled to score against Piedmont’s help man-to-man defense.
“I don’t give our guys enough credit sometimes defensively,” Jonathan Odam said. “I told them, that’s probably the one thing we’re worst at, but stepped up tonight and did a good job in the first half.”
Saks got 14 points from Jordan Cosper, 13 in the second half. Patrick Williams added 12, all in the second half. They scored 14 of Saks’ 21 third-quarter points, but offensive struggles in the first half doomed the Wildcats (15-8).
“We were just in a rush, and that’s what we’ve done when we’ve gotten down,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said. “We try to score 10 points in one possession, and you just can’t play like that.
“They’re a good defensive team. You can’t just attack off one or no passes against a good defensive team, and that’s what we tried to do.”
All-tournament team: Khavion Wesley (Wellborn); Armane Burton and Jackson Williams (Weaver); Josh Ballew and Damon Parr (Pleasant Valley); Zay Elston, Tyler Smith and Jordan Cosper (Saks); Omarion Foster, Alex Odam, Jakari Foster and Silas Thompson (Piedmont). MVP: Odam.