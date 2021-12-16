Prep basketball: Odam scores 43 in Piedmont's win over Glencoe

A 33-point second quarter propelled Piedmont to a 73-57 win over visiting Glencoe on Thursday. The Bulldogs trailed 10-7 after one quarter then led 40-31 at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets’ shooters seemed to challenge Piedmont’s Alex Odam to a 3-point shooting contest in the second period, nailing four treys. Odam rose to the occasion with five second-quarter triples — scoring on inbounds plays, off the dribble and stepping back. Converting 7 of 8 free throws helped Odam score 24 points in the second period alone. He finished the game with 43 points, upping his career total to 1, 994. Piedmont (5-0) plays at Saks today.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Ishmael Bethel, 11 points, nine in the second quarter.
—Cole Wilson, 10 points, including 3-pointers on successive possessions to quell a brief Glencoe rally.
Top performers for Glencoe:
—Cooper Horton, 12 points with three 3-point baskets.
—Andrew Greene, 10 points.
Girls
Piedmont 73, Glencoe 48: Trailing 32-29 at halftime, Piedmont outscored Glencoe 18-6 in the third quarter and 26-10 in the fourth. Junior Lele Ridley scored a career-high 31 points. She netted 16 points in the third quarter and finished 5 of 8 on 3-point attempts. Ridley added 12 rebounds for a double-double and made four steals. Piedmont improved to 4-2.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Ava Pope, 25 points, 4 of 8 on 3-point tries, 7 of 10 on free throws, seven assists.
—Jaycee Glover, six points, three assists, three steals.