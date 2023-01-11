 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: Odam scores 33 to help pace Piedmont victory

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Their slow start against White Plains proved costly to the Piedmont Bulldogs on Friday against White Plains. On Tuesday, however, they started fast when Class 3A, Area 11 opponent Weaver came calling and won 65-55.

The Bulldogs led 21-11 after one quarter thanks to 11 first-quarter points, including three 3-point baskets by Ishmael Bethel and 10 points in the first by Alex Odam. Odam’s eight points in the third quarter and four from Rollie Pinto sparked a 20-11 Piedmont advantage in the third.

