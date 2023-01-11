Prep basketball: Odam scores 33 to help pace Piedmont victory

Their slow start against White Plains proved costly to the Piedmont Bulldogs on Friday against White Plains. On Tuesday, however, they started fast when Class 3A, Area 11 opponent Weaver came calling and won 65-55.
The Bulldogs led 21-11 after one quarter thanks to 11 first-quarter points, including three 3-point baskets by Ishmael Bethel and 10 points in the first by Alex Odam. Odam’s eight points in the third quarter and four from Rollie Pinto sparked a 20-11 Piedmont advantage in the third.
Piedmont’s shooting from the field cooled to nothing in the fourth quarter but Odam was 8-for-8 at the free throw line in the fourth to protect the lead. Odam finished with 33 points, including one 3-point basket and a 10-for-10 game at the line.
Piedmont improved to 12-3, including 5-0 in Area 11. The Bulldogs play at Bremen (Ga.) on Wednesday.
Tristan Brown led Weaver in scoring with 25 points. Brown drilled four 3-pointers and was 2-for-4 at the foul line.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Bethel, 16 points with three treys
Other top performers for Weaver:
—Dawson Brooks, 17 points, 2-for-2 free throws, one trey
—Jackson Williams, five points, one 3-pointer
—Armane’ Burton, five points, one 3-pointer
