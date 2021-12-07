Prep basketball: Odam scores 27, leads Piedmont boys past Ohatchee

Four days after eight of 11 varsity players completed football season, Piedmont hosted Ohatchee in basketball Tuesday and defeated the Indians 70-43.
Ahead 11-10 after one quarter, the Bulldogs outscored their visitors 28-9 in the second quarter and 21-13 in the third.
Alex Odam led all scorers with 27 points. Omarion Foster had 16 points and Ishmael Bethel tallied nine points. Nine players scored for Piedmont.
Eli Teem had three 3-point baskets for Ohatchee and finished with a team-best 15 points. Kelbe Crook had nine points for Ohatchee, including a 5 of 6 game at the charity stripe.
Girls
Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook led the Indians to a 54-31 road win over Piedmont on Tuesday. Crook scored 20 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Morgan Foushee netted three 3-point baskets in the first quarter and ended with 10 points for the victors.
Ava Pope and Lele Ridley each tallied 10 points for Piedmont (1-1). Ridley led the Bulldogs on the boards with seven rebounds.