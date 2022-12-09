Prep basketball: Odam scores 24 as Piedmont sweeps Weaver

In a 71-39 win over Weaver, visiting Piedmont outscored the Bearcats 23-7 in the first quarter and 19-8 in the fourth in earning its second Class 3A, Area 11 win in three days.
Point guard Alex Odam, a Jacksonville State signee, led the Bulldogs in scoring with 24 points on a pair of free throws and 11 field goals.
The Piedmont boys (2-0) play at Albertville on Dec. 9. Armane Burton had five field goals for 10 points to lead Weaver.
Other top performers for Piedmont
—Rollie Pinto, 15 points, two 3-point baskets, 3 of 4 free throws
—Ishmael Bethel, 10 points, two 3-point baskets
—Cole Wilson, eight points, two 3-point baskets
Other top performers for Weaver
—Tristan Brown, nine points
—Jeffrey Miles, six points
—Dawson Brooks, six points
Piedmont girls 64, Weaver 24: Playing at Weaver, the Bulldogs outscored the Bearcats 20-1 in the first quarter and 17-5 in the third.
Nine players put points on the score board for the winners, led by Lele Ridley with 18 points. Ridley also grabbed four rebounds and blocked two shots.
Ava Pope’s 16 points included three 3-point baskets. Pope handed out four assists and made two steals. Cayla Brothers recorded 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
D.J. Gibbs led Weaver with six points. Madison Atchley and Aaliyah Marks each scored five points for the Bearcats.
Weaver plays at Ashville on Dec. 9. The Piedmont girls host Saks in an Area 11 game Dec. 12.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.