 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep basketball: Odam scores 24 as Piedmont sweeps Weaver

Basketball teaser
File photo

In a 71-39 win over Weaver, visiting Piedmont outscored the Bearcats 23-7 in the first quarter and 19-8 in the fourth in earning its second Class 3A, Area 11 win in three days.

Point guard Alex Odam, a Jacksonville State signee, led the Bulldogs in scoring with 24 points on a pair of free throws and 11 field goals.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.