Alex Odam poured in 30 points to pace Piedmont to a 59-56 win over Sylvania in a Class 3A sub-regional boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Odam helped clinch the win by sinking nine of his 10 free throws in the fourth quarter. He made 12 of 13 for the game.
Piedmont trailed 16-14 after one quarter, 30-22 at halftime and 46-45 after three periods. Sylvania's Jared Higgins applied pressure on Piedmont by scoring 33 points. In the third quarter, he scored all 16 of his team's points.
Odam had plenty of help, however, as Carl Myers scored 12 points. All came in the third quarter when he made four 3-pointers.
Delo Foster added eight points, six rebounds and five blocked shots. His biggest baskets were the two he made in the fourth quarter.
Silas Thompson added five points and seven rebounds, and T.J. Fairs had four points and a team-high six assists.