Prep basketball: Odam helps Piedmont boys pull away from Pleasant Valley

PLEASANT VALLEY — Note to Piedmont’s basketball opponents this season … don’t make Alex Odam mad.
Whether it was Pleasant Valley’s game-long challenge or tough words from his dad and head coach, Odam scored 11 points in Piedmont’s late run to take control, and the Bulldogs downed the Raiders 61-47 in area play Friday.
Piedmont improved to 2-0 in its typical late basketball start following the football team’s state-championship run, which concluded Dec. 2. Several football players also play basketball.
Pleasant Valley dropped to 2-7 in a season of competitive games.
“There’s no quit in them, and that’s been all year,” second-year Raiders boys’ coach Brad Hood said. “We’re right on the edge. We could be 8-0, and we could be 0-8. We’re right in every game.”
Led by Zeke Johnson’s 15 points and 12 from Garrett Cranmer, Pleasant Valley went on a 15-2 run in the second quarter to take a 26-24 lead on Pelpham Parris’ jump shot.
Odam, who scored a game-high 26 points, scored the final two points of the half to give Piedmont a 28-26 halftime lead, but Pleasant Valley kept close. Cranmer’s drive brought the Raiders within 43-41 in the fourth quarter.
Odam answered with a 3-pointer from the corner. Pleasant Valley called timeout with 3:53 to play, but Odam had that look.
“He just got mad and started playing,” Piedmont coach Jonathan Odam said.
Alex Odam added a drive, a steal then a steal and two free throws to make it 50-41. After freshman Ishmael Bethel hit two free throws to make it 52-41, Alex Odam hit a runner then split the lane after a spin move to make it 56-41.
Cole Wilson’s bucket in the paint finished off the 17-0 run for a 60-41 lead.
“I didn’t like how close it was,” Alex Odam said. “It kind of bothered me. I made some boneheaded turnovers and not rebounding and stuff, so I felt like I needed to take it in my hands a little bit.”
Omarion Foster added 10 points, and Wilson scored nine for Piedmont, but the Bulldogs needed a big finish.
“We have to play with that intensity the whole game,” Jonathan Odam said. “I think we get caught up trying to play pretty early instead of playing hard.”
Girls
Piedmont 47, Pleasant Valley 41: Piedmont’s LeLe Ridley and Z’Hayla Walker dominated on the boards, and Piedmont got out to as much as a 44-29 lead late.
Ridley scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, including five offensive boards. Walker added 14 points with nine boards.
“I knew that we had a mismatch,” Ridley said. “They had a lot of guards and not a post that was as big as me and two-five (Walker wears jersey No. 25).”
Piedmont also got nine points on three Jaycee Glover 3-pointers, and Ava Pope’s driving and dishing provided four assists as the Bulldogs improved to 2-1.
The Bulldogs’ strength in the post “was really, really big,” Piedmont coach Terrace Ridley said. “We knew that they had to be the ones to get us going in this game.”
Rylee Haynes’ game-high 18 points paced Pleasant Valley (7-2), and Marlie Wright hit three 3-pointers for nine points.
“We couldn’t match up inside with them,” Pleasant Valley coach Colton Morris said. “It wasn’t close.
“We didn’t shoot it great, but offensive rebounds and putbacks … were definitely the difference, though.”