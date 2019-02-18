JACKSONVILLE — Piedmont’s boys take plenty into another regional-final shot, but the Bulldogs’ game wrecker and closer showed up most crucially of all in the semifinals Monday.
Eighth-grader Alex Odam’s game-high 21 points, including 8-for-8 free-throw shooting down the stretch, plus senior center Delo Foster’s five shot blocks and countless shot changes helped the Bulldog handle Hanceville 59-48 in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Piedmont (23-5) advanced to Wednesday’s 5:45 p.m. final against the winner between Fultondale and Plainview, which beat Piedmont 64-36 in last year’s Northeast Regional final and went on to win the state title. Plainview closed out the regular season ranked No. 1 in the final prep poll.
“Whoever it is, we’ll just give it all we’ve got,” Odam said. “These seniors, they’ve been in a lot of state championships, and they’ve made a lot of deep runs in whatever sports it is, so I think it would be huge for them to get one in basketball.”
Odam was a big reason why Piedmont took the next step, hitting nine of 10 free throws on the day and all eight in the final 1:18 of the fourth quarter. When the streak started, Piedmont held a shakier 51-46 lead.
“It’s nothing different that just shooting in the backyard,” Odam said. “It’s just free throws. I’ve shot a million of them.”
It’s no accident that Odam gets those chances in closing situations. He won the team’s preseason free-throw competition.
“Give credit to these guys,” said Piedmont Jonathan Odam, Alex’s dad. “They get it to him. They know. They don’t have problems throwing him the ball. They’ve got confidence in him, and I think that gives him confidence, knowing that his teammates want him to shoot them.”
For the first 31 minutes, the 6-6 Foster made Hanceville (23-7) do a lot of thinking instead of scoring. R.J. Evans, a 6-foot-4 forward, attempted five 3-pointers and made one. Raiden Morgan, a 6-5 forward, was 4-for-7 en route to a team-high 18 points.
The fact that Hanceville’s two posts attempted a combined 12 treys was no accident. In the postgame news conference, they said they were trying to draw Foster out from under the basket.
Maybe the biggest indicator of how carefully Hanceville tried to handle Foster came with Piedmont leading 51-46 late and Hanceville on the break. Evans had the ball and nobody between him and the basket, but Foster trailed him.
Evans pulled up and dribbled out to the elbow, opting to way for everyone else to get down the court to run a set.
“It’s unbelievable, having Delo,” Jonathan Odam said. “I don’t know if Delo understands how much he affects the game. These guys know, ‘You what, if I get beat, I have Delo standing behind me.’
“We had a game where Delo didn’t even score at all. Matter of fact, I don’t think he shot a shot. It might have been against Saks in the area tournament. He affects the game so much, rebounding and even the shots he don’t block.”
Foster finished with five points and seven rebounds to go with his five blocks. Silas Thompson added 18 points and five boards.
“It’s really great to be back here again,” Piedmont senior guard Carl Myers said “Last year, we got put out, we’ll just try to make another run.”