Prep basketball: Odam, Broom shine as Alabama All-Stars beat Mississippi

MOBILE — Piedmont's Alex Odam had eight points and Jacksonville's John Broom added six as the Alabama All-Stars beat the Mississippi All-Stars 91-72 on Friday in their annual off-season game.
Both started for the Alabama team. Odam, a Jacksonville State signee, played 14 minutes, 9 seconds and made all three shots he took from the field. He also made both foul shots and passed out two assists. He got a steal and a rebound and didn't make a turnover.
Broom, a South Alabama signee, played 15:41, and his six points came on a pair of 3-pointers. He made 2 of 4 from the field and pulled down three rebounds.
The Alabama team trailed 15-13 after one quarter, but took control by winning the second period 25-9.
Ramsay's Kerrington Kiel and Grissom's Israel Miles each led Alabama with 12 points. Miles, the game MVP, added four rebounds. Kiel will go to Troy, and Miles is undecided.
For Mississippi, Kyle Pernell had 24 points. Pernell has signed with Jones Community College.
In the girls' game, Alabama won 88-74 as Hoover's Reniya Kelly, a North Carolina signee, had 23 points and eight rebounds for the winners.
The Pete Mitchell Center on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile hosted the event.