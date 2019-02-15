JSU basketball teaser

Pete Mathews Coliseum on the JSU campus. Photo by Trent Penny / The Anniston Star.

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Northeast Regional at a glance

Thursday’s scores

7A boys

Hoover 69, Sparkman 54

Huntsville 57, Thompson 47

7A girls

Sparkman 59, Tuscaloosa County 35

Hoover 84, Grissom 46

1A boys

Spring Garden 91, Lindsay Lane 65

Skyline 47, Winterboro 44

1A girls

Spring Garden 49, R.A. Hubbard 38

Skyline 59, Talladega County Central 47

Friday’s scores

2A boys

Sacred Heart 47, Fyffe 37

LaFayette 99, North Sand Mountain 71

2A girls

Sand Rock 64, Ranburne 16

Fyffe 75, Sacred Heart 69, OT

6A boys

Huffman 54, Oxford 52

Pinson Valley 67, Lee-Huntsville 52

6A girls

Hazel Green 55, Shades Valley 33

Lee-Huntsville 57, Huffman 46

Monday’s games

5A girls

Center Point vs. Brewer, 9 a.m.

Southside vs. Scottsboro, noon

5A boys

Center Point vs. Scottsboro, 10:30 a.m.

Etowah vs. Arab, 1:30 p.m.

3A girls

Glencoe vs. Weaver, 3 p.m.

Pisgah vs. Susan Moore, 6 p.m.

3A boys

Hanceville vs. Piedmont, 4:30 p.m.

Fultondale vs. Plainview, 7:30 p.m.

6A girls

Hazel Green 55, Shades Valley 33: Marisa Snodgrass scored 15 points to lead the way for top-ranked Hazel Green (31-3), which advanced to Tuesday’s 12:30 p.m. final against the Huffman-Lee-Huntsville winner. Jaelyn Johnson added 14 points, and Farrah Pearson had 11 points to go with 12 rebounds. Shades Valley’s Krystin Allen scored a game-high 22 points.

Lee-Huntsville 57, Huffman 46: Jaquaya Turner scored 16 points, and Jamariah Turner added 11 as Lee-Huntsville (16-16) advanced to Tuesday’s 12:30 p.m. final against Hazel Green. Lee shot 39.6 percent from the floor but held Huffman to 25.5. Connie Clarke and Deaviana Lee Vaughn scored 13 points apiece for Huffman.

6A boys

Pinson Valley 67, Lee-Huntsville 52: Kameron Woods hit six of nine 3-pointers and poured in 28 points to lead Pinson Valley (21-9), which advanced to play Huffman in Tuesday’s 2:45 p.m. final. Koolaid McKinstry added 16 points, and M. Lovell McConico scored 11. Pinson Valley was 11-for-20 on 3-pointers. Kobe Brown led Lee-Huntsville with 28 points, and Tyrese Smith added 10.

2A boys

LaFayette 99, North Sand Mountain 71: Antavious Woody scored a game-high 24 points to lead four LaFayette players in double figures, and LaFayette (28-4) will play Sacred Heart in Tuesday’s 8:15 p.m. championship. Woody also had eight rebounds and four blocks. Markevious Moore added 14 points, Matavais Burton 11 and Jaqua Boston-Gaines 10 for LaFayette. Burton added 10 assists and five steals. North Sand Mountain (20-8) got 19 points apiece from Russ Marr and Hunter Vest.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...