Northeast Regional at a glance
Thursday’s scores
7A boys
Hoover 69, Sparkman 54
Huntsville 57, Thompson 47
7A girls
Sparkman 59, Tuscaloosa County 35
Hoover 84, Grissom 46
1A boys
Spring Garden 91, Lindsay Lane 65
Skyline 47, Winterboro 44
1A girls
Spring Garden 49, R.A. Hubbard 38
Skyline 59, Talladega County Central 47
Friday’s scores
2A boys
Sacred Heart 47, Fyffe 37
LaFayette 99, North Sand Mountain 71
2A girls
Sand Rock 64, Ranburne 16
Fyffe 75, Sacred Heart 69, OT
6A boys
Huffman 54, Oxford 52
Pinson Valley 67, Lee-Huntsville 52
6A girls
Hazel Green 55, Shades Valley 33
Lee-Huntsville 57, Huffman 46
Monday’s games
5A girls
Center Point vs. Brewer, 9 a.m.
Southside vs. Scottsboro, noon
5A boys
Center Point vs. Scottsboro, 10:30 a.m.
Etowah vs. Arab, 1:30 p.m.
3A girls
Glencoe vs. Weaver, 3 p.m.
Pisgah vs. Susan Moore, 6 p.m.
3A boys
Hanceville vs. Piedmont, 4:30 p.m.
Fultondale vs. Plainview, 7:30 p.m.
6A girls
Hazel Green 55, Shades Valley 33: Marisa Snodgrass scored 15 points to lead the way for top-ranked Hazel Green (31-3), which advanced to Tuesday’s 12:30 p.m. final against the Huffman-Lee-Huntsville winner. Jaelyn Johnson added 14 points, and Farrah Pearson had 11 points to go with 12 rebounds. Shades Valley’s Krystin Allen scored a game-high 22 points.
Lee-Huntsville 57, Huffman 46: Jaquaya Turner scored 16 points, and Jamariah Turner added 11 as Lee-Huntsville (16-16) advanced to Tuesday’s 12:30 p.m. final against Hazel Green. Lee shot 39.6 percent from the floor but held Huffman to 25.5. Connie Clarke and Deaviana Lee Vaughn scored 13 points apiece for Huffman.
6A boys
Pinson Valley 67, Lee-Huntsville 52: Kameron Woods hit six of nine 3-pointers and poured in 28 points to lead Pinson Valley (21-9), which advanced to play Huffman in Tuesday’s 2:45 p.m. final. Koolaid McKinstry added 16 points, and M. Lovell McConico scored 11. Pinson Valley was 11-for-20 on 3-pointers. Kobe Brown led Lee-Huntsville with 28 points, and Tyrese Smith added 10.
2A boys
LaFayette 99, North Sand Mountain 71: Antavious Woody scored a game-high 24 points to lead four LaFayette players in double figures, and LaFayette (28-4) will play Sacred Heart in Tuesday’s 8:15 p.m. championship. Woody also had eight rebounds and four blocks. Markevious Moore added 14 points, Matavais Burton 11 and Jaqua Boston-Gaines 10 for LaFayette. Burton added 10 assists and five steals. North Sand Mountain (20-8) got 19 points apiece from Russ Marr and Hunter Vest.