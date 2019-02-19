021919_Spring Garden_Skyline bbkb_015 tp.jpg

The Panthers, led by Weston Kirk come out to accept the championship plaque. Spring Garden played Skyline in a Class 1A boys Northeast Regional final game Tuesday at Pete Mathews Coliseum at JSU. (Photo by Trent Penny)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Northeast Regional

Thursday’s scores

7A boys

Hoover 69, Sparkman 54

Huntsville 57, Thompson 47

7A girls

Sparkman 59, Tuscaloosa County 35

Hoover 84, Grissom 46

1A boys

Spring Garden 91, Lindsay Lane 65

Skyline 47, Winterboro 44

1A girls

Spring Garden 49, R.A. Hubbard 38

Skyline 59, Talladega County Central 47

Friday’s scores

2A boys

Sacred Heart 47, Fyffe 37

LaFayette 99, North Sand Mountain 71

2A girls

Sand Rock 64, Ranburne 16

Fyffe 75, Sacred Heart 69, OT

6A boys

Huffman 54, Oxford 52

Pinson Valley 67, Lee-Huntsville 52

6A girls

Hazel Green 55, Shades Valley 33

Lee-Huntsville 57, Huffman 46

Monday’s scores

5A girls

Brewer 51, Center Point 27

Scottsboro 62, Southside 47

5A boys

Center Point 57, Scottsboro 37

Etowah 64, Arab 44

3A girls

Glencoe 67, Weaver 39

Pisgah 71, Susan Moore, 56

3A boys

Piedmont 59, Hanceville 48

Plainview 68, Fultondale 53

Tuesday’s games

4A girls

Anniston 53, Oneonta 45

Fairview 51, Cherokee County 45

4A boys

Anniston 58, Oneonta 53, OT

Talladega 85, DAR 59

1A girls championship

Skyline 60, Spring Garden 53

1A boys championship

Spring Garden 47, Skyline 40

2A girls championship

Fyffe 65, Sand Rock 61

2A boys championship

Sacred Heart 55, LaFayette 50

Wednesday’s games

7A girls championship

Hoover vs. Sparkman, 9 a.m.

7A boys championship

Hoover vs. Huntsville, 10:45 a.m.

6A girls championship

Hazel Green vs. Lee-Huntsville, 12:30 p.m.

6A boys championship

Huffman vs. Pinson Valley, 2:15 p.m.

3A girls championship

Glencoe vs. Pisgah, 4 p.m.

3A boys championship

Piedmont vs. Plainview, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s roundup

4A girls

Fairview 51, Cherokee County 45:  Fairview (19-10) hit 25 of 39 free throws and advanced to Thursday’s 12:30 p.m. final. Payton Golden hit 11 of 14 free throws en route to a game-high 16 points, and Daisy Manasco added 11 points to go with 13 rebounds. Jordyn Starr scored 14 points to lead Cherokee County (24-7), which hit 13 of 31 free throws.

4A boys

Talladega 85, DAR 59: Kobe Simmons turned in 28 points, 12 rebounds and three steals to lead Talladega (23-8), which advanced to Thursday’s 2:15 p.m. final against Anniston. D’Corian Wilson added 16 points. Landen Harbin scored 19 points and Martius Leonard 16 to lead DAR, which finished 17-16

2A girls championship

Fyffe 65, Sand Rock 61: Fyffe (29-5), who beat Sacred Heart in overtime in the semifinals, stunned top-ranked Sand Rock on the strength of 17 points and 11 rebounds from Alexia Barber, 15 points from Madison Myers and 10 from Anabelle Taylor. Fyffe advances to next week’s the state semifinals in Birmingham. Sand Rock (31-3) got 21 points and nine rebounds from Kynleigh Chesnut, 17 from Kirby Deboard and 13 from Carley Garrett.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

