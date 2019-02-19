Northeast Regional
Thursday’s scores
7A boys
Hoover 69, Sparkman 54
Huntsville 57, Thompson 47
7A girls
Sparkman 59, Tuscaloosa County 35
Hoover 84, Grissom 46
1A boys
Spring Garden 91, Lindsay Lane 65
Skyline 47, Winterboro 44
1A girls
Spring Garden 49, R.A. Hubbard 38
Skyline 59, Talladega County Central 47
Friday’s scores
2A boys
Sacred Heart 47, Fyffe 37
LaFayette 99, North Sand Mountain 71
2A girls
Sand Rock 64, Ranburne 16
Fyffe 75, Sacred Heart 69, OT
6A boys
Huffman 54, Oxford 52
Pinson Valley 67, Lee-Huntsville 52
6A girls
Hazel Green 55, Shades Valley 33
Lee-Huntsville 57, Huffman 46
Monday’s scores
5A girls
Brewer 51, Center Point 27
Scottsboro 62, Southside 47
5A boys
Center Point 57, Scottsboro 37
Etowah 64, Arab 44
3A girls
Glencoe 67, Weaver 39
Pisgah 71, Susan Moore, 56
3A boys
Piedmont 59, Hanceville 48
Plainview 68, Fultondale 53
Tuesday’s games
4A girls
Anniston 53, Oneonta 45
Fairview 51, Cherokee County 45
4A boys
Anniston 58, Oneonta 53, OT
Talladega 85, DAR 59
1A girls championship
Skyline 60, Spring Garden 53
1A boys championship
Spring Garden 47, Skyline 40
2A girls championship
Fyffe 65, Sand Rock 61
2A boys championship
Sacred Heart 55, LaFayette 50
Wednesday’s games
7A girls championship
Hoover vs. Sparkman, 9 a.m.
7A boys championship
Hoover vs. Huntsville, 10:45 a.m.
6A girls championship
Hazel Green vs. Lee-Huntsville, 12:30 p.m.
6A boys championship
Huffman vs. Pinson Valley, 2:15 p.m.
3A girls championship
Glencoe vs. Pisgah, 4 p.m.
3A boys championship
Piedmont vs. Plainview, 5:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s roundup
4A girls
Fairview 51, Cherokee County 45: Fairview (19-10) hit 25 of 39 free throws and advanced to Thursday’s 12:30 p.m. final. Payton Golden hit 11 of 14 free throws en route to a game-high 16 points, and Daisy Manasco added 11 points to go with 13 rebounds. Jordyn Starr scored 14 points to lead Cherokee County (24-7), which hit 13 of 31 free throws.
4A boys
Talladega 85, DAR 59: Kobe Simmons turned in 28 points, 12 rebounds and three steals to lead Talladega (23-8), which advanced to Thursday’s 2:15 p.m. final against Anniston. D’Corian Wilson added 16 points. Landen Harbin scored 19 points and Martius Leonard 16 to lead DAR, which finished 17-16
2A girls championship
Fyffe 65, Sand Rock 61: Fyffe (29-5), who beat Sacred Heart in overtime in the semifinals, stunned top-ranked Sand Rock on the strength of 17 points and 11 rebounds from Alexia Barber, 15 points from Madison Myers and 10 from Anabelle Taylor. Fyffe advances to next week’s the state semifinals in Birmingham. Sand Rock (31-3) got 21 points and nine rebounds from Kynleigh Chesnut, 17 from Kirby Deboard and 13 from Carley Garrett.