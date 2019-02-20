Northeast Regional teaser

A good size crowd takes in a game during the Northeast Regional high school basketball tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum on the campus Jacksonville State University.

 Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Thursday’s scores

7A boys

Hoover 69, Sparkman 54

Huntsville 57, Thompson 47

7A girls

Sparkman 59, Tuscaloosa County 35

Hoover 84, Grissom 46

1A boys

Spring Garden 91, Lindsay Lane 65

Skyline 47, Winterboro 44

1A girls

Spring Garden 49, R.A. Hubbard 38

Skyline 59, Talladega County Central 47

Friday’s scores

2A boys

Sacred Heart 47, Fyffe 37

LaFayette 99, North Sand Mountain 71

2A girls

Sand Rock 64, Ranburne 16

Fyffe 75, Sacred Heart 69, OT

6A boys

Huffman 54, Oxford 52

Pinson Valley 67, Lee-Huntsville 52

6A girls

Hazel Green 55, Shades Valley 33

Lee-Huntsville 57, Huffman 46

Monday’s scores

5A girls

Brewer 51, Center Point 27

Scottsboro 62, Southside 47

5A boys

Center Point 57, Scottsboro 37

Etowah 64, Arab 44

3A girls

Glencoe 67, Weaver 39

Pisgah 71, Susan Moore, 56

3A boys

Piedmont 59, Hanceville 48

Plainview 68, Fultondale 53

Tuesday’s scores

4A girls

Anniston 53, Oneonta 45

Fairview 51, Cherokee County 45

4A boys

Anniston 58, Oneonta 53, OT

Talladega 85, DAR 59

1A girls championship

Skyline 60, Spring Garden 53

1A boys championship

Spring Garden 47, Skyline 40

2A girls championship

Fyffe 65, Sand Rock 61

2A boys championship

Sacred Heart 55, LaFayette 50

Wednesday’s scores

7A girls championship

Hoover 73, Sparkman 45

7A boys championship

Hoover 62, Huntsville 52

6A girls championship

Hazel Green 46, Lee-Huntsville 34

6A boys championship

Pinson Valley 63, Huffman 61

3A girls championship

Pisgah 67, Glencoe 53

3A boys championship

Plainview 57, Piedmont 45

Thursday’s games

5A girls championship

Brewer vs. Scottsboro, 9 a.m.

5A boys championship

Center Point vs. Etowah, 10:45 a.m.

4A girls championship

Anniston vs. Fairview, 12:30 p.m.

4A boys championship

Anniston vs. Talladega, 2:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s roundup

7A girls championship

Hoover 73, Sparkman 45: Joiya Maddox scored 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Hoover (31-1) to the state tournament, where the Bucs will play Southwest Regional winner McGill-Toolen on Thursday at noon in Legacy Arena. Skyla Knight added 19 points. Deyana Dodd led Sparkman with 17 points. Maddox (MVP), Knight and Dodd joined Deja Fletcher (Sparkman), Ariana Powe (Grissom) and Alexzandra Yarbrough (Tuscaloosa County) on the all-tournament team.

7A boys championship

Hoover 62, Huntsville 52: Ahman Ellington poured in 27 points, including 14-for-15 shooting at the free-throw line, and Hoover (24-8) advanced to state tournament, where the Bucs will play Southwest Regional winner Baker on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Legacy Arena. C.J. Melton added 13 points and eight rebounds. Huntsville (15-18) got 22 points from John Cole Norris, who hit nine of 11 free throws, and 10 points plus 10 rebounds from Nathan Moore. The all-tournament team included Ellington (MVP), Melton, Moore, Norris, Sparkman’s Malik Thompson and Thompson’s Grant Hopkins.

6A girls championship

Hazel Green 46, Lee-Huntsville 34: Farrah Pearson led top-ranked Hazel Green (32-3) with 14 points and 18 rebounds, and Destiny Cross scored 10 points to help the Trojans reach the state tournament, where they will face Southwest Regional winner Blount on Wednesday at noon in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. Jamariah Turner led Lee-Huntsville (16-17) with 13 points. The all-tournament team included Pearson (MVP) and Hazel Green teammate Jaelyn Johnson, Turner and Lee teammate Jaquaya Turner, Shades Valley’s Krystin Allen and Huffman’s Connie Clarke.

6A boys championship

Pinson Valley 63, Huffman 61: Koolaid McKinstry’s running jumper as time expired prevented overtime after Jamal Mott’s banked 3-pointer tied the game at 61-61 with two seconds left. McKinstry’s game-winning shot finished off a 10-point performance. Pinson Valley (21-9) also got 29 points from Kameron Woods and will play Southwest Regional winner Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. Michael Lockhart scored 13 points and Eddie Smith 12 to lead Huffman (21-7), which reached the finals on Smith’s driving shot against Oxford on Friday. The all-tournament team included Woods (MVP), McKinstry, Smith, Lockhart, Oxford’s Zondrick Garrett and Lee-Huntsville’s Kobe Brown.

3A girls championship

Pisgah 67, Glencoe 53: Annie Hughes scored 32 points to go with seven rebounds and three steals, and top-ranked Pisgah (31-1) advanced to the state tournament, where the Eagles will play Southwest Regional winner Prattville Christian on Tuesday at noon in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. Molly Heard added 14 points. Lauren Cole scored 19 points for Glencoe (21-9), which eliminated Weaver in the semifinals. The all-tournament team included Hughes (MVP), Heard, Cole, Glencoe’s Anna Beth GIles, Weaver’s Caleigh Cortez and Susan Moore’s Hallie Holmes.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

