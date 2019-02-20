Thursday’s scores
7A boys
Hoover 69, Sparkman 54
Huntsville 57, Thompson 47
7A girls
Sparkman 59, Tuscaloosa County 35
Hoover 84, Grissom 46
1A boys
Spring Garden 91, Lindsay Lane 65
Skyline 47, Winterboro 44
1A girls
Spring Garden 49, R.A. Hubbard 38
Skyline 59, Talladega County Central 47
Friday’s scores
2A boys
Sacred Heart 47, Fyffe 37
LaFayette 99, North Sand Mountain 71
2A girls
Sand Rock 64, Ranburne 16
Fyffe 75, Sacred Heart 69, OT
6A boys
Huffman 54, Oxford 52
Pinson Valley 67, Lee-Huntsville 52
6A girls
Hazel Green 55, Shades Valley 33
Lee-Huntsville 57, Huffman 46
Monday’s scores
5A girls
Brewer 51, Center Point 27
Scottsboro 62, Southside 47
5A boys
Center Point 57, Scottsboro 37
Etowah 64, Arab 44
3A girls
Glencoe 67, Weaver 39
Pisgah 71, Susan Moore, 56
3A boys
Piedmont 59, Hanceville 48
Plainview 68, Fultondale 53
Tuesday’s scores
4A girls
Anniston 53, Oneonta 45
Fairview 51, Cherokee County 45
4A boys
Anniston 58, Oneonta 53, OT
Talladega 85, DAR 59
1A girls championship
Skyline 60, Spring Garden 53
1A boys championship
Spring Garden 47, Skyline 40
2A girls championship
Fyffe 65, Sand Rock 61
2A boys championship
Sacred Heart 55, LaFayette 50
Wednesday’s scores
7A girls championship
Hoover 73, Sparkman 45
7A boys championship
Hoover 62, Huntsville 52
6A girls championship
Hazel Green 46, Lee-Huntsville 34
6A boys championship
Pinson Valley 63, Huffman 61
3A girls championship
Pisgah 67, Glencoe 53
3A boys championship
Plainview 57, Piedmont 45
Thursday’s games
5A girls championship
Brewer vs. Scottsboro, 9 a.m.
5A boys championship
Center Point vs. Etowah, 10:45 a.m.
4A girls championship
Anniston vs. Fairview, 12:30 p.m.
4A boys championship
Anniston vs. Talladega, 2:15 p.m.
Wednesday’s roundup
7A girls championship
Hoover 73, Sparkman 45: Joiya Maddox scored 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Hoover (31-1) to the state tournament, where the Bucs will play Southwest Regional winner McGill-Toolen on Thursday at noon in Legacy Arena. Skyla Knight added 19 points. Deyana Dodd led Sparkman with 17 points. Maddox (MVP), Knight and Dodd joined Deja Fletcher (Sparkman), Ariana Powe (Grissom) and Alexzandra Yarbrough (Tuscaloosa County) on the all-tournament team.
7A boys championship
Hoover 62, Huntsville 52: Ahman Ellington poured in 27 points, including 14-for-15 shooting at the free-throw line, and Hoover (24-8) advanced to state tournament, where the Bucs will play Southwest Regional winner Baker on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Legacy Arena. C.J. Melton added 13 points and eight rebounds. Huntsville (15-18) got 22 points from John Cole Norris, who hit nine of 11 free throws, and 10 points plus 10 rebounds from Nathan Moore. The all-tournament team included Ellington (MVP), Melton, Moore, Norris, Sparkman’s Malik Thompson and Thompson’s Grant Hopkins.
6A girls championship
Hazel Green 46, Lee-Huntsville 34: Farrah Pearson led top-ranked Hazel Green (32-3) with 14 points and 18 rebounds, and Destiny Cross scored 10 points to help the Trojans reach the state tournament, where they will face Southwest Regional winner Blount on Wednesday at noon in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. Jamariah Turner led Lee-Huntsville (16-17) with 13 points. The all-tournament team included Pearson (MVP) and Hazel Green teammate Jaelyn Johnson, Turner and Lee teammate Jaquaya Turner, Shades Valley’s Krystin Allen and Huffman’s Connie Clarke.
6A boys championship
Pinson Valley 63, Huffman 61: Koolaid McKinstry’s running jumper as time expired prevented overtime after Jamal Mott’s banked 3-pointer tied the game at 61-61 with two seconds left. McKinstry’s game-winning shot finished off a 10-point performance. Pinson Valley (21-9) also got 29 points from Kameron Woods and will play Southwest Regional winner Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. Michael Lockhart scored 13 points and Eddie Smith 12 to lead Huffman (21-7), which reached the finals on Smith’s driving shot against Oxford on Friday. The all-tournament team included Woods (MVP), McKinstry, Smith, Lockhart, Oxford’s Zondrick Garrett and Lee-Huntsville’s Kobe Brown.
3A girls championship
Pisgah 67, Glencoe 53: Annie Hughes scored 32 points to go with seven rebounds and three steals, and top-ranked Pisgah (31-1) advanced to the state tournament, where the Eagles will play Southwest Regional winner Prattville Christian on Tuesday at noon in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. Molly Heard added 14 points. Lauren Cole scored 19 points for Glencoe (21-9), which eliminated Weaver in the semifinals. The all-tournament team included Hughes (MVP), Heard, Cole, Glencoe’s Anna Beth GIles, Weaver’s Caleigh Cortez and Susan Moore’s Hallie Holmes.