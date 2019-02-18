Northeast Regional at a glance

Thursday’s scores

7A boys

Hoover 69, Sparkman 54

Huntsville 57, Thompson 47

7A girls

Sparkman 59, Tuscaloosa County 35

Hoover 84, Grissom 46

1A boys

Spring Garden 91, Lindsay Lane 65

Skyline 47, Winterboro 44

1A girls

Spring Garden 49, R.A. Hubbard 38

Skyline 59, Talladega County Central 47

Friday’s scores

2A boys

Sacred Heart 47, Fyffe 37

LaFayette 99, North Sand Mountain 71

2A girls

Sand Rock 64, Ranburne 16

Fyffe 75, Sacred Heart 69, OT

6A boys

Huffman 54, Oxford 52

Pinson Valley 67, Lee-Huntsville 52

6A girls

Hazel Green 55, Shades Valley 33

Lee-Huntsville 57, Huffman 46

Monday’s scores

5A girls

Brewer 51, Center Point 27

Scottsboro 62, Southside 47

5A boys

Center Point 57, Scottsboro 37

Etowah 64, Arab 44

3A girls

Glencoe 67, Weaver 39

Pisgah 71, Susan Moore, 56

3A boys

Piedmont 59, Hanceville 48

Plainview 68, Fultondale 53

Today’s games

4A girls

Anniston vs. Oneonta, 9 a.m.

Cherokee County vs. Fairview, nooon

4A boys

Anniston vs. Oneonta, 10:30 a.m.

Talladega vs. DAR, 1:30 p.m.

1A girls championship

Spring Garden vs. Skyline, 3 p.m.

1A boys championship

Spring Garden vs. Skyline, 4:45 p.m.

2A girls championship

Sand Rock vs. Fyffe, 6:30 p.m.

2A boys championship

Sacred Heart vs. LaFayette, 8:15 p.m.

Monday's roundup

5A girls

Scottsboro 62, Southside 47: Keara Sexton accounted for 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals to lead Scottsboro (23-10), which will play Brewer in Wednesday’s 12:30 p.m. final. Emily Garner hit four 3-pointers en route to 18 points, and Carley Bell scored 12 points. Southside (20-6) got 15 points and eight rebounds from Macie Williams and 11 points and nine rebounds from Alexis Thompson.

Brewer 51, Center Point 27: Brewer (23-9) got 17 points from Evaiah Borrows and nine points and 15 rebounds from McCarley Northway and advanced to play Scottsboro in Wednesday’s 12:30 p.m final. Taylor Henderson led Center Point (15-14) with 13 points.

5A boys

Center Point 57, Scottsboro 37: Roderick Orr scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Center Point (16-14), which will play Etowah in Wednesday’s 2:15 p.m. final. Jordan Chatman added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Scottsboro (15-17) got 25 of its 37 points from Butler Bell, and Nathanial Boleware added 10.

Etowah 64, Arab 44: Jamin Graham contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds, along with four assists and three blocks, to lead Etowah (19-9), which will play Center Point in Wednesday’s 2:15 p.m. final. Taylor Berry added 11 points. Blake Kelley paced Arab with 10 points.

3A girls

Pisgah 71, Susan Moore 56: Deadlocked in a 31-31 tie at halftime, top-ranked Pisgah (31-1) broke out in the second half and advanced to Wednesday’s 4 p.m. final against Glencoe. Bailey Law scored 18 points to lead four Pisgah players in double figures. Kaylee Vaught added 15, Annie Hughes 13 and Molly Heard 11 to go with 13 rebounds. Susan Moore (27-6) got a game-high 21 points from Hallie Holmes and 10 from Abby Floyd.

3A boys

Plainview 68, Fultondale 53: Ten different players combined to hit 12 of 30 3-pointers, and Plainview (29-4) advanced to play Piedmont on Wednesday’s 5:45 p.m. final. Caden Millican went 4-for-5 on 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Koby Tinker was 3-for-7 en route to 11 points. Plainview also held Fultondale (21-7) to 28.6-percent shooting. Jayson Jones led the Wildcats with 14 points.

