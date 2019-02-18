Northeast Regional at a glance
Thursday’s scores
7A boys
Hoover 69, Sparkman 54
Huntsville 57, Thompson 47
7A girls
Sparkman 59, Tuscaloosa County 35
Hoover 84, Grissom 46
1A boys
Spring Garden 91, Lindsay Lane 65
Skyline 47, Winterboro 44
1A girls
Spring Garden 49, R.A. Hubbard 38
Skyline 59, Talladega County Central 47
Friday’s scores
2A boys
Sacred Heart 47, Fyffe 37
LaFayette 99, North Sand Mountain 71
2A girls
Sand Rock 64, Ranburne 16
Fyffe 75, Sacred Heart 69, OT
6A boys
Huffman 54, Oxford 52
Pinson Valley 67, Lee-Huntsville 52
6A girls
Hazel Green 55, Shades Valley 33
Lee-Huntsville 57, Huffman 46
Monday’s scores
5A girls
Brewer 51, Center Point 27
Scottsboro 62, Southside 47
5A boys
Center Point 57, Scottsboro 37
Etowah 64, Arab 44
3A girls
Glencoe 67, Weaver 39
Pisgah 71, Susan Moore, 56
3A boys
Piedmont 59, Hanceville 48
Plainview 68, Fultondale 53
Today’s games
4A girls
Anniston vs. Oneonta, 9 a.m.
Cherokee County vs. Fairview, nooon
4A boys
Anniston vs. Oneonta, 10:30 a.m.
Talladega vs. DAR, 1:30 p.m.
1A girls championship
Spring Garden vs. Skyline, 3 p.m.
1A boys championship
Spring Garden vs. Skyline, 4:45 p.m.
2A girls championship
Sand Rock vs. Fyffe, 6:30 p.m.
2A boys championship
Sacred Heart vs. LaFayette, 8:15 p.m.
Monday's roundup
5A girls
Scottsboro 62, Southside 47: Keara Sexton accounted for 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals to lead Scottsboro (23-10), which will play Brewer in Wednesday’s 12:30 p.m. final. Emily Garner hit four 3-pointers en route to 18 points, and Carley Bell scored 12 points. Southside (20-6) got 15 points and eight rebounds from Macie Williams and 11 points and nine rebounds from Alexis Thompson.
Brewer 51, Center Point 27: Brewer (23-9) got 17 points from Evaiah Borrows and nine points and 15 rebounds from McCarley Northway and advanced to play Scottsboro in Wednesday’s 12:30 p.m final. Taylor Henderson led Center Point (15-14) with 13 points.
5A boys
Center Point 57, Scottsboro 37: Roderick Orr scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Center Point (16-14), which will play Etowah in Wednesday’s 2:15 p.m. final. Jordan Chatman added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Scottsboro (15-17) got 25 of its 37 points from Butler Bell, and Nathanial Boleware added 10.
Etowah 64, Arab 44: Jamin Graham contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds, along with four assists and three blocks, to lead Etowah (19-9), which will play Center Point in Wednesday’s 2:15 p.m. final. Taylor Berry added 11 points. Blake Kelley paced Arab with 10 points.
3A girls
Pisgah 71, Susan Moore 56: Deadlocked in a 31-31 tie at halftime, top-ranked Pisgah (31-1) broke out in the second half and advanced to Wednesday’s 4 p.m. final against Glencoe. Bailey Law scored 18 points to lead four Pisgah players in double figures. Kaylee Vaught added 15, Annie Hughes 13 and Molly Heard 11 to go with 13 rebounds. Susan Moore (27-6) got a game-high 21 points from Hallie Holmes and 10 from Abby Floyd.
3A boys
Plainview 68, Fultondale 53: Ten different players combined to hit 12 of 30 3-pointers, and Plainview (29-4) advanced to play Piedmont on Wednesday’s 5:45 p.m. final. Caden Millican went 4-for-5 on 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Koby Tinker was 3-for-7 en route to 11 points. Plainview also held Fultondale (21-7) to 28.6-percent shooting. Jayson Jones led the Wildcats with 14 points.