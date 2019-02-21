Thursday’s scores
7A boys
Hoover 69, Sparkman 54
Huntsville 57, Thompson 47
7A girls
Sparkman 59, Tuscaloosa County 35
Hoover 84, Grissom 46
1A boys
Spring Garden 91, Lindsay Lane 65
Skyline 47, Winterboro 44
1A girls
Spring Garden 49, R.A. Hubbard 38
Skyline 59, Talladega County Central 47
Friday’s scores
2A boys
Sacred Heart 47, Fyffe 37
LaFayette 99, North Sand Mountain 71
2A girls
Sand Rock 64, Ranburne 16
Fyffe 75, Sacred Heart 69, OT
6A boys
Huffman 54, Oxford 52
Pinson Valley 67, Lee-Huntsville 52
6A girls
Hazel Green 55, Shades Valley 33
Lee-Huntsville 57, Huffman 46
Monday’s scores
5A girls
Brewer 51, Center Point 27
Scottsboro 62, Southside 47
5A boys
Center Point 57, Scottsboro 37
Etowah 64, Arab 44
3A girls
Glencoe 67, Weaver 39
Pisgah 71, Susan Moore, 56
3A boys
Piedmont 59, Hanceville 48
Plainview 68, Fultondale 53
Tuesday’s scores
4A girls
Anniston 53, Oneonta 45
Fairview 51, Cherokee County 45
4A boys
Anniston 58, Oneonta 53, OT
Talladega 85, DAR 59
1A girls championship
Skyline 60, Spring Garden 53
1A boys championship
Spring Garden 47, Skyline 40
2A girls championship
Fyffe 65, Sand Rock 61
2A boys championship
Sacred Heart 55, LaFayette 50
Wednesday’s scores
7A girls championship
Hoover 73, Sparkman 45
7A boys championship
Hoover 62, Huntsville 52
6A girls championship
Hazel Green 46, Lee-Huntsville 34
6A boys championship
Pinson Valley 63, Huffman 61
3A girls championship
Pisgah 67, Glencoe 53
3A boys championship
Plainview 57, Piedmont 45
Thursday’s scores
5A girls championship
Brewer 56, Scottsboro 47
5A boys championship
Center Point 69, Etowah 49
4A girls championship
Anniston 50, Fairview 27
4A boys championship
Talladega 55, Anniston 53
Thursday's roundup
5A girls championship
Brewer 56, Scottsboro 47: McCarley Northway scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Brewer (23-9), which advanced to play Southwest Regional champion Central Tuscaloosa in the state semifinals Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. Jacie Andrews added 12 points. Scottsboro (23-10) got 20 points from Keara Sexton, 13 from Emily Garner and 10 from Carley Bell. The all-tournament team included Northway (MVP) and Leisha Steger from Brewer, Garner and Sexton from Scottsboro, Center Point’s Taylor Henderson and Southside’s Macie Williams.
5A boys championship
Center Point 69, Etowah 49: Roderick Orr led four Center Point players in double figures with 16 points, and the Eagles (16-14) advanced to play Southwest Regional winner Bibb County in the state semifinals Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. Center Point also got 14 points from Correy Whetstone, 13 from Jordan Chatman and 12 from LeBoise Deru. Devin Laster led Etowah (19-9) with 19 points, and Jamin Graham had 13 points and 11 rebounds. The all-tournament team included Orr (MVP), Chatman, Graham, Laster, Scottsboro’s Butler Bell and Arab’s Blake Kelly.