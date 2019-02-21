Northeast Regional teaser

A good size crowd takes in a game during the Northeast Regional high school basketball tournament at Pete Mathews Coliseum on the campus Jacksonville State University.

 Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Thursday’s scores

7A boys

Hoover 69, Sparkman 54

Huntsville 57, Thompson 47

7A girls

Sparkman 59, Tuscaloosa County 35

Hoover 84, Grissom 46

1A boys

Spring Garden 91, Lindsay Lane 65

Skyline 47, Winterboro 44

1A girls

Spring Garden 49, R.A. Hubbard 38

Skyline 59, Talladega County Central 47

Friday’s scores

2A boys

Sacred Heart 47, Fyffe 37

LaFayette 99, North Sand Mountain 71

2A girls

Sand Rock 64, Ranburne 16

Fyffe 75, Sacred Heart 69, OT

6A boys

Huffman 54, Oxford 52

Pinson Valley 67, Lee-Huntsville 52

6A girls

Hazel Green 55, Shades Valley 33

Lee-Huntsville 57, Huffman 46

Monday’s scores

5A girls

Brewer 51, Center Point 27

Scottsboro 62, Southside 47

5A boys

Center Point 57, Scottsboro 37

Etowah 64, Arab 44

3A girls

Glencoe 67, Weaver 39

Pisgah 71, Susan Moore, 56

3A boys

Piedmont 59, Hanceville 48

Plainview 68, Fultondale 53

Tuesday’s scores

4A girls

Anniston 53, Oneonta 45

Fairview 51, Cherokee County 45

4A boys

Anniston 58, Oneonta 53, OT

Talladega 85, DAR 59

1A girls championship

Skyline 60, Spring Garden 53

1A boys championship

Spring Garden 47, Skyline 40

2A girls championship

Fyffe 65, Sand Rock 61

2A boys championship

Sacred Heart 55, LaFayette 50

Wednesday’s scores

7A girls championship

Hoover 73, Sparkman 45

7A boys championship

Hoover 62, Huntsville 52

6A girls championship

Hazel Green 46, Lee-Huntsville 34

6A boys championship

Pinson Valley 63, Huffman 61

3A girls championship

Pisgah 67, Glencoe 53

3A boys championship

Plainview 57, Piedmont 45

Thursday’s scores

5A girls championship

Brewer 56, Scottsboro 47

5A boys championship

Center Point 69, Etowah 49

4A girls championship

Anniston 50, Fairview 27

4A boys championship

Talladega 55, Anniston 53

Thursday's roundup

5A girls championship

Brewer 56, Scottsboro 47:  McCarley Northway scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Brewer (23-9), which advanced to play Southwest Regional champion Central Tuscaloosa in the state semifinals Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. Jacie Andrews added 12 points. Scottsboro (23-10) got 20 points from Keara Sexton, 13 from Emily Garner and 10 from Carley Bell. The all-tournament team included Northway (MVP) and Leisha Steger from Brewer, Garner and Sexton from Scottsboro, Center Point’s Taylor Henderson and Southside’s Macie Williams.

5A boys championship

Center Point 69, Etowah 49: Roderick Orr led four Center Point players in double figures with 16 points, and the Eagles (16-14) advanced to play Southwest Regional winner Bibb County in the state semifinals Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. Center Point also got 14 points from Correy Whetstone, 13 from Jordan Chatman and 12 from LeBoise Deru. Devin Laster led Etowah (19-9) with 19 points, and Jamin Graham had 13 points and 11 rebounds. The all-tournament team included Orr (MVP), Chatman, Graham, Laster, Scottsboro’s Butler Bell and Arab’s Blake Kelly.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

