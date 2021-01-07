Prep basketball: New mom Bryant returns to coach Jacksonville Christian girls

JACKSONVILLE — Katy Bryant just became a mom. Not coincidentally, she returned to the bench Thursday a different coach.
“I love the kids I coach,” Jacksonville Christian’s girls basketball coach said, “but then it makes me think, what kind of person would I want coaching my kid?”
With 5-week-old daughter Paisley Kate safely in the arms of grandparents, Bryant coached the Thunder in its 66-46 loss to visiting Ragland on Monday.
This on a night when the visitors swept JCA in a boy-girl doubleheader. The Purple Devils won the boys game 65-24.
It wasn’t all bad for JCA’s girls, which led 16-10 through the first quarter and 27-26 at halftime. They trailed 41-38 going into the fourth quarter.
Karli Barnwell and Kara Grace hit 3-pointers to put JCA up 33-27 early in the third, and Mia Morales’ jumper on the way to a team-high 12 points made it 37-33.
Ragland’s press ramped up, and the Purple Devils launched into a 17-1 run to take control. Campbell Adams led the way, scoring a game-high 25 points, and Cadence Buchanan added 18.
JCA’s Rebekah Carter, who scored 10 points, had recently missed time because of a stomach bug then quarantine from contact tracing.
“She’s not in playing shape right there, and we’ve got one that’s not back from visiting her dad in Texas,” Bryant said.
Like Carter regaining her playing legs, Bryant worked to regain her coaching legs. She hadn’t coached this season until returning to practice Tuesday. Paisley Kate was born Dec. 3.
“I had a little blood pressure that got high, so I had to sit out longer than I had anticipated,” Bryant said. “After talking to my dad and my doctor, we decided to wait until the New Year.”
Sister Cindy Fair coached the team in Bryant’s absence. It became a restless absence, and not just because of overnight feedings.
Bryant is a former all-state player for JCA. Longtime JCA boys coach Tommy Miller is her dad.
“I was thankful to get to spend some off time with my kid, but we just live sports in our family,” Bryant said.. “I was very bored at home watching everybody else get to live my life.”
Bryant carried a pacifier in her right hand while interviewing after the Thunder’s game Thursday. She said coaching considerations limited her choices for a name for her daughter.
“If I name her for somebody that we have (on the team), then they’ll say, ‘Oh, she’s your favorite,’” she said laughing.
As for the team, Morales said they’re glad to have Bryant back. Mom’s and Paisley Kate’s appearance at practice Tuesday came with some fanfare.
“When she first came, everybody missed her, and everybody was surrounding her,” Morales said. “We hadn’t seen the baby yet.”
Boys
Ragland 65, JCA 24: Center John Phillips scored 18 points, and Kentrell Turner added 14 to lead unranked Ragland’s boys.
The Purple Devils trailed 10-6 before launching into a 34-0 run at 6:30 in the second quarter. The run continued until JCA’s Cam Moses scored at 1:10 of the third to make it 40-12.
Ragland, which fell to JCA in the subregional round of the playoffs last season, completed a regular-season area sweep of fifth-ranked JCA (7-2).
“They beat us in the subregional and went onto the Final Four,” Ragland coach Andy Eden said. “We lost three seniors that, together, averaged 35 points a game.
“When we came into this season, we kind of wondered, where are we going to be? What is our identity going to be?”
JCA’s senior losses included all-state center Chase Vinson, Northeast Regional hero Eli Fair and twins Nash and Kobe Messer. COVID-19 and other illnesses wrecked more recent havoc.
“I don’t like to use these kinds of things as an excuse, but I did have two kids that just come back off COVID,” Miller said. “You could see it before we got started good. They were struggling to get down the court.
“I had a third starter that had a 24-hour stomach bug … and hadn’t been able to eat until the last 12 hours.”
Tanner Wilson paced JCA with eight points. His drive through the center of the lane prompted Edgen to call timeout early in the second quarter, and Ragland launched into its run after that.
“We just did not do the things that you’ve got to do to stay in the game with Ragland,” Miller said.