Prep basketball: New look, timely buckets help Anniston girls win area title

Anniston’s girls got extra motivation with new uniforms ahead of Friday’s 4A, Area 9 final against Handley.
Extra help for Allasha Dudley in a key fourth-quarter stretch pushed the Bulldogs over the top.
Key buckets from Serena Hardy and Alisia Person and key free throws from Asia Barclay helped Anniston keep Handley at bay, and the Bulldogs won 45-37 on their floor.
Anniston (21-3) advanced to play Cherokee County loser in Monday’s subregional action. Handley (20-11) will go on the road to play Jacksonville.
Dudley led Anniston with 19 points and was named tournament most valuable player. Barclay added 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Teanna Watts paced Handley with 12 points.
The Bulldogs, reigning 4A champions, played their first game in new uniforms.
“We haven’t had any new uniforms for the last eight years,” Anniston coach Eddie Bullock said. “We needed some uniforms.
“I try to do anything to give them a little incentive.”
The uniforms arrived a week prior to Friday’s area final against Handley, a team with which Anniston split two regular-season games. Bullock kept the new look secret until revealing the uniforms in practice Wednesday.
“We were all yelling and excited,” Dudley said. “If you look good then you play good, so we played pretty good today.”
But not without challenge.
Handley used the matchup zone that worked in a victory over Anniston in the 2018 area final and in a victory over the Bulldogs earlier this season. Dudley, the reigning Alabama 4A player of the year, had a hand in her face all night, making it hard to get off 3-pointers.
She hit two 3-pointers on the night.
“We just match up according to the way they line up,” Handley coach Courtney Screws said.
With Dudley’s offense coming in fits and spurts and Barlcay missing all three of her free throws in the first half, all with chances for three-point plays, Anniston struggled to score in bunches.
Handley, meanwhile, kept the game low-scoring and stayed close. Down 13-6 at the end of the first quarter, the Tigers scored the first eight points of the second to take a 14-13 lead.
Anniston answered by scoring the net 12 points on a run that carried into the third quarter, when Dudley made a three to put Anniston up 25-14.
Handley rallied again, pulling within 25-20 on a Watts putback.
It was 29-20 going into the fourth quarter end, but Handley reeled the Bulldogs back in again when Jamiya Heard hit a driving shot to trim the lead to 33-27.
By then, however, Dudley’s supporting cast started to kick in in ways they hadn’t earlier in the game. Barclay, normally a strong free-throw shooter, followed a driving bucket by Hardy with her first two free-throw makes of the game.
After Barclay scored on an in-bounds play, Person followed with a 3-pointer to lift Anniston to a 38-29 lead,
Barclay concluded Anniston’s scoring with two more free throws to make it 45-35 with 28.1 seconds to play.
“It was big,” Bullock said. “To go down the stretch, you’ve got to have other people who can contribute.
“Everybody knows Allasha can shoot the basketball, but they stepped up and made some big buckets.”
All-Area team
Anniston: Asia Barclay, Allasha Dudley Shiwanna Jackson.
Handley: Arianna Kyles, Teanna Watts, Grace Rittenhouse.
MVP: Dudley.
This story will be updated. Check back to AnnistonStar.com.