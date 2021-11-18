Prep basketball: Munford boys take down Weaver in overtime

MUNFORD — In a back-and-forth game Thursday night, Munford came away with a 62-61 overtime victory over Weaver.
Munford junior Demetrius Norwood scored the first points of the game with a 3-pointer in the middle of the first quarter. The Lions added three more 3-pointers in the first quarter to give themselves a 12-7 lead over the Bearcats going into the second quarter.
Munford continued a barrage of 3-pointers as senior Connor Morgan made one to start the second quarter. A free throw by Bearcats junior Kendarrius McGregor capped the second-quarter scoring and the teams retreated to the locker rooms with Munford leading 22-18.
Weaver struck first to begin the second half, putting up two, but Morgan followed with a deep 3-pointer, his second of the game. Munford led 37-32 going into the final quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Munford and Weaver made back-to-back 3-pointers within six seconds of one another to make the score 44-40 Munford with five minutes to play. With a burst of confidence after a deep 3-pointer, the Bearcats battled back to take the game into overtime. The score at the end of regulation was 50-50.
In overtime, Morgan drained another deep 3-pointer to give the Lions a quick 55-52 lead. After a free throw by Weaver, freshman Lathan Stephens drained another 3-pointer for Munford to give the Lions a 58-53 lead. Despite a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by McGregor, Munford walked away with a one-point win.
Morgan led the Lions with 21 points, and Jaquan Anderson added 18 points.
“We really ran our offense well,” Weaver head coach Beau Winn said. “We’re a decent basketball team but we’ve got to just stay calm under pressure. I don’t think we led the whole game until we tied it up in the fourth quarter and we just kept fighting back.”
Tristan Brown led the Bearcats with 25 points.
Girls
Munford 28, Weaver 26: On Thursday night at “The Pit,” Munford led its team to a home victory over Weaver as both the fans in the stands and the staff on the benches made their presence known throughout the contest.
Weaver struggled to begin the first quarter, going 0-for-7 on free throws. Despite clawing back from an early 5-1 deficit, the Bearcats weren’t able to overcome all of their early offensive woes and ended the first quarter down 9-5.
Weaver scored seven unanswered points to start the second quarter to take a 12-9 lead. After Munford junior Fantaza Calhoun scored two points, the Lions only managed to put up one more point in the second quarter and trailed 17-12 at the end of the first half.
Coming out of the locker room to start the second half, Weaver’s offensive struggles returned as the Bearcats were only able to muster two points in the third quarter. Munford continued to fight back against the deficit, and after junior Erionna Richmond broke away for two points, the Lions led 20-19 at the end of the third quarter.
After the Bearcats regained the lead by scoring three unanswered points to start the final quarter, Munford senior Mekiah Mosley responded with a 3-pointer. Munford junior Anijah Gladden nailed a 3-pointer of her own to give the Lions a 28-24 lead with five minutes left in the game. Only two more points were scored, and the Lions left with a win over the Bearcats.
Sophomore Da’Kimiyun Gibbs led Weaver with nine points.