Prep basketball: Motivated by loss to Anniston, Handley girls eliminate Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — Handley’s girls basketball team didn’t take too kindly to dropping the Class 4A, Area 9 championship game to Anniston last week, and it showed Monday night.
The Tigers took out their frustrations on Area 10 champion Jacksonville, eliminating the Golden Eagles from postseason play with a 57-40 sub-regional victory.
“My girls left Anniston’s gym hungry, and a little bit upset, and a little bit ticked off,” Handley coach Courtney Screws said. “They brought it in here, brought all of those emotions into this gym tonight.”
Handley (21-11) advanced to the Northeast Regional, where the Tigers will host the New Hope-St. John Paul II winner Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in one semifinal. Anniston will host the North Jackson-Priceville winner in the other.
Screws credited her three seniors — Ariana Kyles, Jamiya Heard and Grace Rittenhouse — after the win over Jacksonville.
“They didn’t want this to be the end,” she said. “They were just determined to win.”
All three played a big part in the victory. Rittenhouse tied for the team lead with 14 points. Heard finished with eight points, and Kyles had seven.
Junior Teanna Watts chipped in with 14 points.
Handley won the game with speed and defense. Jacksonville made just 14 of 52 shots and was 2-for-21 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Golden Eagles also turned the ball over 18 times.
The Tigers held Jacksonville senior Kayla Broom to just seven points on 2-of-9 shooting.
“I felt like she was the key to the game tonight,” Screws said. “I felt like if we could slow her down that things would probably go well for us.”
Broom, who also had seven rebounds and three steals, sat out the fourth quarter after suffering a lower-body injury late in the third. She and fellow senior Patience Carr, who scored five points and grabbed four rebounds before fouling out, had to watch their careers come to an end from the bench, something Jacksonville head coach Tres Buzan called “tough.”
By that point, however, Handley was well on its way to a victory. The Tigers outscored the Golden Eagles by eight points in both the first and second quarters and held a 33-17 lead at halftime.
Buzan said the inability to put the ball in the basket and foul trouble were the two biggest factors in the outcome.
“We usually shoot the ball a lot better than that. It’s like it had a lid on it,” he said. “You hit just a couple of those, and it’s a completely different game.”
Amiyah Buchannan led Jacksonville with 13 points, eight rebounds and six blocks. Amarie Curry added 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks.
While disappointed with the outcome Monday, Buzan was pleased with the progress the Golden Eagles made over the course of the season.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our girls,” he said. “Watching them from the beginning of the season until the end, they just improved so much. We finished 17-6, so it’s been a pretty good year.”