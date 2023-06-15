 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep basketball: Morrow excited to lead Piedmont girls

jacksonville v st james - state semi-finals 024 tw.jpg

Shane Morrow has taken over as the girls head basketball coach at Piedmont.

 Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

Shane Morrow is back in the Calhoun County basketball coaching ranks. Morrow, who coached Jacksonville’s boys to their first state basketball championship in 2022, will now serve as the Piedmont girls basketball coach after getting approved on June 12.

Morrow graduated from Piedmont in 1995 and is looking forward to returning to the place he calls “home.”