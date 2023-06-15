Prep basketball: Morrow excited to lead Piedmont girls

Shane Morrow is back in the Calhoun County basketball coaching ranks. Morrow, who coached Jacksonville’s boys to their first state basketball championship in 2022, will now serve as the Piedmont girls basketball coach after getting approved on June 12.
Morrow graduated from Piedmont in 1995 and is looking forward to returning to the place he calls “home.”
“It’s my alma mater, I graduated a long time ago,” Morrow said. “It is home. My kids go to school there, they’re excited. I’ve got two girls that are coming up. I’ve got a son there too, but in relevance to the girls’ program, they’ll be coming up.
“I’m excited, and like I said, it’s just home. My parents still live there, I graduated there. It’s good to get back in it. I had a vested interest in my kids, and also just seeing my alma mater do well.”
Morrow takes over the Piedmont girls after Terrace Ridley announced on May 29 that she was stepping down after 17 years at the helm. Morrow gives a lot of credit to the program Ridley built and hopes he can help the Bulldogs continue to succeed.
“Coach Ridley, she’s done well there,” Morrow said. “She’s built a solid foundation, we just want to try to take it to the next level and raise that expectation.”
Although Morrow built a winning reputation on the boys side of basketball, he expects to develop a prosperous culture leading the Piedmont girls.
“They’re still athletes,” he said. “In the end, they want to win, so my job is to help kids be successful on the floor and off the floor. That’s why I’m in the business, and that’s what we’re going to do. Will it be different? Yes, but in the end they’re still athletes, they’re still students, and they’re still kids.
“I’m going to help them every way I can to be successful on the floor and off the floor. Just getting them to buy-in basketball wise and how we build our culture.”
Schemes and style will change according to the players and their skill sets for Morrow and his new squad. The changes will not be due to them being girls and him coming from a boys basketball background.
“I would do that with boys as well too,” Morrow said. “I mean, I’m not going to be a stubborn coach that fits square pegs into round holes. I have a certain philosophy I want to get across, but I’m not going to be stubborn about it. My job’s to put them in the best position to be successful.
“If that means getting it out and running and shooting threes, we’ll do that. If we can't, we'll look at other ways. I think you’ve got to adapt or die in any situation.”
The Bulldogs have been participating in plenty of summer basketball activities since Morrow has taken over. Piedmont played, and beat, Munford and Wadley on Thursday in a summer play-date. They will also participate in Jacksonville State women’s basketball team camp on Thursday, June 22.
So far, Morrow has liked what he has seen from the team.
“First of all, it’s just a good group of girls,” he said. “They’re very respectful, they’re sponge-like, they’re just taking everything in. That’s good, they’re very coachable, very receptive to what we’re trying to do. Riley Jones helps me out, he’s my assistant, and he’s been a good one.
“To the girls, they’re just very receptive to what we’re trying to teach them, what we’re trying to get across. We’ve only had four or five practices, but they’ve been sponges. Been very good to work with, good group.”
Piedmont is returning two seniors in Ava Pope and Jaycee Glover. Morrow said that the two are good seniors for the team. He also said that the younger core of players is going to help the team succeed.
Being that Morrow won a state title on the boys side, he could become only the fourth coach in AHSAA history to win a state championship as both a boys and girls basketball coach.
“I think that gives you a little bit of credibility with the girls that I’ve done that before,” Morrow said. “At the same time, I’m in it for kids. Yes it’s great, and that’s all great, but I want them to win. It’s about them and them winning, it’s not about me.
“I want them to experience that, to be on that floor in Birmingham, and to have that feeling and to raise that blue map.”
Morrow also mentioned that winning is what Piedmont is all about. He said that success is the standard in both boys and girls sports, so he is planning to continue that with the girls’ basketball team.