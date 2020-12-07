Prep basketball: Moore's slam dunks help lift Oxford over Calera

OXFORD — Justin Moore slammed home three dunks, scored 23 points and added six rebounds as the Oxford Yellow Jackets defeated the Calera Eagles 74-64 at home Saturday night.
The Yellow Jackets (6-2) scored 12 straight points early in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win. Avelon Bush came off the bench to score all eight of his points in the game, while Rylan Houck was scoring six of his 17 points. Houck added seven rebounds.
Roc Taylor added 13 points and five rebounds before leaving the game after getting an elbow to the face, which required stitches.
Jordan Eggleston led Calera (4-2) with 15 points.