Prep basketball: Moore’s jams highlight Oxford’s win over Springville

OXFORD — Oxford boys basketball head coach Joel Van Meter describes his current team as “methodical” and not likely to jump out to a big lead at the start of a game. Oxford’s 69-41 win over visiting Springville in the championship of the Class 6A, Area 13 tournament Friday followed that script.
Now the Yellow Jackets (28-2) look to continue their winning ways Tuesday at home in a 6:30 p.m. sub-region game against Woodlawn. Huffman downed the Colonels 61-56 in the Area 11 championship game Friday. Oxford has played at home for its sub-region game each of the last four years and is 4-0 in those games.
“Playing at home the last four years has been really good for us,” Van Meter said.
After one quarter against Springville, the Yellow Jackets led just 17-15 and needed a 3-point basket from the right wing by Mike McGraw with 11 seconds left in the quarter for that.
“As the game moves on, we start to get into a rhythm, offensively and defensively,” Van Meter said.
Oxford found that rhythm in the second quarter Friday. The Yellow Jackets held the Tigers scoreless for almost six minutes. Two free throws by Josh Patton started a 15-0 run for Oxford. Rylan Houck canned a deep 3-point basket then Houck and Roc Taylor each made one of two free throws. A dunk by Justin Moore, a driving basket by Houck then two free throws by Moore and two more by Taylor put the Jackets ahead 32-15.
Springville’s Gavin Gooch got an offensive rebound and scored on a put-back to momentarily end the run but Gooch’s bucket accounted for the only points the Tigers managed in the second quarter. Moore answered Gooch with a trey. Taylor scored on a drive and Moore closed out the second-quarter scoring with a jam for a 39-17 halftime advantage.
“The second quarter, we were really good defensively, held them to two points. … We didn’t trap as much in the third and fourth quarters, just guarded hard,” Van Meter said.
Moore usually draws “ooohs” from the crowd with his college-range 3-point baskets. He had three of those on his way to a game-high 23 points. However, it was the 6-foot-3 Moore’s four dunks, each a little more emphatic, that helped energize his teammates and the Oxford crowd.
“He’s turned himself into a good player, not just a dunker,” Van Meter said, before acknowledging “our guys love it” when Moore dunks.
Houck, Moore and Taylor earned all-tournament honors for Oxford. Houck ended with 15 points and Taylor scored 14 points. McGraw finished with eight points. Pearson Baldwin was Springville’s lone player in double digits with 12 points.