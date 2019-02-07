With Talladega concentrating on limiting Anniston star point guard Antonio Kite, the Bulldogs needed Kwame Milton to step up to get a win in the Class 4A, Area 9 championship game Thursday night.
The junior proved up to the task, leading Anniston to a 41-40 win with a Herculean second-half performance. Milton scored all but two of Anniston’s points after halftime, including hitting a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to give the Bulldogs the lead for good.
Anniston’s win secured the right to host a sub-regional game Tuesday. The Bulldogs will host either Jacksonville or Cherokee County, who play for the 4A, Area 10 championship Saturday night. Talladega will travel to play the winner.
Video of Kwame Milton's go-ahead three to put Anniston up: pic.twitter.com/Ct8bMRAnKD— Daniel Mayes (@DMayes34) February 8, 2019
“It means a lot,” Brown said of the chance to host the sub-region game. “It’s always good to play these games at home, just with being comfortable with the building. I’m sure our fans will come out in full-force.”
Of Milton’s performance, Anniston coach Torry Brown said, “It was huge. They were trying to take away Antonio as much as possible. Milton is really our next best player, and we want to get him the ball, we want him to shoot as much as possible, and tonight he made tons of shots for us.”
Milton led all scorers with 23 points, more than half of Anniston’s total, including 15 in the second half. With a stingy Talladega defense limiting Anniston’s path to the basket, Milton fired away from 3-point range, nailing 6 of 12 from behind the arc.
Anniston’s last basket that came from somebody besides Milton came with more than five minutes left in the second period. The only non-Milton points in the final two quarters came on two Theron Montgomery free throws.
Kite was held to just seven total points after scoring 23 himself two nights ago in the semifinals.
With the two teams sporting identical 21-7 overall records and giving each other their lone area loss of the season after a regular-season split, the two were about as evenly matched as can be coming into the game, and that showed on the court.
Anniston managed to seize an 11-point lead midway through the second quarter before going ice cold. Talladega scored the next 13 points before Milton and the Bulldogs responded to keep pace in the game.
The two teams traded momentum and runs until the late Milton three gave the Bulldogs the edge.
Theron Montgomery was second on the team with eight points, but the big man pulled down 10 rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Talladega’s D’Corian Wilson was the Tigers’ best offensive option, scoring 18 of the 40 Talladega points and pulling down nine rebounds of his own.