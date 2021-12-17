Prep basketball: Miles leads Weaver boys to win over Ohatchee

WEAVER — Jeffrey Miles’ coach needs someone ready to be the man for Weaver basketball this season. Jeffrey Miles had his night to look the part Friday.
Two early Miles dunks launched him into a 20-point night and Weaver’s boys to a 72-41 victory over Ohatchee in Class 3A, Area 11 play at Weaver.
The victory gave Weaver a split of the doubleheader. Ohatchee’s girls, led by Jordan Crook’s 24 points, rolled 61-38.
Weaver’s boys (5-5, 2-1 area) came into this season looking to replace Brendyn and Kyle Knight.
“Who’s going to be the man to step up this year?” Weaver coach Beau Winn said.
Tristan Brown scored 16 points Friday, hitting four 3-pointers. Kohl Perry added 10, but Miles was the man of the hour.
He announced himself with two breakaway dunks early, the first following moments of indecision.
“I just caught the ball, and I was like, ‘Am I going to dunk it?’” he said. “I thought about it, and I was just like, ‘I’m going to dunk it.’”
Miles had no hesitation the second time, and Winn learned to like it.
“I’m still a little bit of the old-school type that, every time he goes up for a dunk, I get nervous,” Winn said. “I think layups are just as good, but I think that’s just me being a little jealous that I was never able to dunk.”
More than dunks, Winn liked seeing spunk after Weaver suffered an area rout against Piedmont on Tuesday.
“I didn’t know how we’d come out today,” Winn said. “Would we come out flat and just beating ourselves up?
“We came out ready to play tonight, and I was proud of them.”
Kelbe Crook led Ohatchee (2-5, 0-3) with 16 points.
Girls
Ohatchee 61, Weaver 38: Speaking of looking to replace a key loss or two, Ohatchee’s girls (8-3, 3-0) seek to replace 2020-21 Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County player of the year Tori Vice.
Vice brought 3-point shooting, steals and ball handling in the open court. She brought the game to Crook, and Crook was there when she missed.
“It’s a combination,” Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn said. “It’s tough to replace Tori with one person. …
“This team had to find its identity. People say, if you lose one senior, it’s the same team, but it’s not. These girls have had to take on a role they haven’t had to do yet, and it’s a work in progress.”
Gracie George scored nine points Friday, and Morgan Foushee added eight. The Indians also got six apiece from Kiana Garber and Lindsey Zurchin.
As for Crook, she’s doing more than rebounds and putbacks. She hit two 3-pointers Friday, both in the second quarter.
“She’s becoming a better overall player,” Ginn said.
Erionna RIchmond and Da’Kimiyun Gibbs paced Weaver (4-6, 0-3) with nine points apiece, and Nevaeh Hawkins added eight.
Weaver coach Gary Atchley saw encouraging signs.
“This is the first time that we’ve played basketball like the Weaver basketball team that I expected us to play like,” he said. “We played hard and were extremely physical.”