Donovan McCain scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds but it wasn't enough in Jacksonville's 63-60 boys sub-regional loss at home Tuesday to Talladega. He made all seven of his foul shots.
DeMarien Stewart added 17 points and four rebounds, while Omarion Adams pitched in 14 points, four rebounds and four steals.
Those three combined for all but six of Jacksonville's points.
For Talladega, D'Corian Wilson had 19 points and six rebounds. Arron Greene added 15 points and eight rebounds.
Kobe Simmons and JeQuerius Wilson eac had 10 points.
Jacksonville finished its season at 15-12.