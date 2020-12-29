Prep basketball: Marcus Herbert's Rome (Ga.) team wins again

HEFLIN — Marcus Herbert saw Rome (Ga.) High’s lead dwindle from 18 points to 12 in the fourth quarter against Handley on Tuesday, and he wasn’t having it.
After a spirited timeout, the Wolves got it fixed.
Rome sprinted back out to a 20-point lead and beat the Tigers 71-55 in the second day of The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Tournament.
Herbert, an assistant coach for the Wolves (5-3), is acting head coach while Ryan Chambless quarantines with COVID-19.
Herbert is no stranger to the head chair, having sat in it for two seasons at Weaver. The Calhoun County Board of Education cracked down on hourly employees coaching, which sent the Weaver grad looking for coaching opportunities while he finished his degree at Jacksonville State.
He followed Chambless, Pleasant Valley’s former head coach who took the Rome head-coaching job after Pleasant Valley lost a teaching unit.
The Star tournament brought Herbert back closer to home. After Handley’s Tydrick Treadwell hit a stepback 3-pointer to bring the Tigers within 61-49 in the fourth quarter, Herbert had a minute with his team.
The sounds in a quiet, pandemic-thinned gym rang familiar.
“That’s been one of our things this year,” Herbert said. “We get up on people and then relax and let teams get back in the game. We lost a game a week ago (against Chattooga) because we relaxed.”
Rome got 18 points from Braxton Wade, 16 from Justyn Smith and 11 from Jay Wise.
Treadwell led Handley with 18 points.
Rome’s victory followed a 70-26 rout of host Cleburne County on Monday.
“It’s big for our program to come in and get two wins,” Herbert said. “We’re learning how to play each game, and we need that going forward, into region play.”