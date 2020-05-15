Prep basketball: Marcus Herbert joins Ryan Chambless at Rome

Former Weaver boys basketball coach Marcus Herbert has accepted a position as an assistant boys basketball coach at Rome (Ga.) High School.
After considering the pluses and minuses, he made his decision final late Friday morning. Herbert joins the staff of former Pleasant Valley coach Ryan Chambless. Chambless was formally approved as Rome’s head coach by the Rome City system board Tuesday evening.
Herbert played for Daryl Hamby at Weaver and later coached at Weaver while working on his undergraduate degree, first as a volunteer and later as a teacher’s aide. He helped Hamby with varsity football and basketball and coached junior high basketball.
When Hamby retired before the start of the 2018-19 basketball season, Herbert became head coach. He was head coach again during the 2019-20 season.
The Calhoun County board of education announced a new policy during his second season that requires all head coaches to be full-time, certified teachers. Herbert, who is on track to receive his bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville State University in the spring of 2021, lost his position as head boys basketball coach.
“This is an opportunity to get good experience — going somewhere different, working under a different administration, different coaches, learning different things, how things operate,” Herbert said Friday afternoon.
Herbert said Chambless learned it was very unlikely there would be a teaching position available for him in the coming school year at Pleasant Valley about the same time Herbert learned he could not continue as Weaver’s head coach. They talked about Herbert joining Chambless if he was able to find another head coaching job but Herbert hadn’t expected that to happen so soon.
“I’ve known Marcus since he played for Coach Hamby at Weaver,” Chambless said Friday. “Marcus has played and coached the same system that I believe in very much. He played and worked under Coach Hamby; Hamby worked under Larry Ginn at Alexandria. I think what I learned from coach Ginn is still the best approach for a successful team. Marcus will be a huge asset to the guys at Rome.”
Herbert’s 2018-19 Weaver team featured nine seniors and finished 18-10, losing to Saks in the first round of the area tournament. Last season’s Weaver team had just one senior and went 6-22.
“My first year as head coach, we were blessed with a talented team," Herbert said. "We were senior led. Most of the guys I coached in junior high so I knew a lot about them. I just wish we could have gone farther.
"Getting that experience the first year was a blessing and I was happy to have the opportunity to coach those boys. Last year, of course, we had the opposite end. We only had one senior and it was a bunch of ninth and 10th graders with a couple of juniors. The wins and losses weren’t strong but throughout the year we got better. We peaked toward the area tournament. I think in the future they’re going to do well.”