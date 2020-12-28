Prep basketball: Little practice means little difference as Spring Garden boys find a way to win

HEFLIN — Spring Garden’s boys have had precious little practice time this season, but don’t go where the mind wants to go with that.
It’s not about COVID. It’s about football.
A month after the Panthers played their last football game, Weston Kirk scored 15 points to lead them to a 59-46 victory over Vincent in The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Tournament.
Cooper Austin added 12 points, and Spring Garden improved to 7-3.
The key was a halftime switch to a 1-3-1 defense that slowed Vincent down and made the Yellow Jackets shoot outside more. Problem was, Spring Garden hadn’t run the 1-3-1 this season.
“We’ve had so little practice time with these guys, and we just haven’t gotten to cover a lot of stuff,” Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin said.
Spring Garden’s football team reached the playoff semifinals for the first time in school history, delaying the start of basketball for most of the Panthers’ roster. They’re still getting into basketball shape, Ricky Austin said.
Spring Garden has basketball experience, however. The Panthers made the 2019 Final Four and last season’s Northeast Regional final. Surprisingly good execution for so little playing time has saved the Panthers so far.
They also have no shortage of motivation after falling to eventual state football champion Mars Hill Bible in the semifinals.
“We just don’t want to lose,” Kirk said. “We don’t like losing. Football hurt. I know for the seniors, we know how bad football hurt, losing that last game, and we don’t want to go out losing.”