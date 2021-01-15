Prep basketball: Lincoln boys rally past Alexandria in fourth quarter

ALEXANDRIA — It’s mid-January, and Alexandria’s boys head into the Calhoun County basketball tournament with December things to figure out.
“We’re still trying to find our identity,” veteran Alexandria coach Jason Johnson said. “This late in the season, that’s the scary part.”
Brian Garrett poured in 37 points, and Lincoln rallied from a nine-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to beat Alexandria 78-76 to stay alive in their 5A area on Friday in Larry R. Ginn Gymnasium.
Alexandria (6-6), the No. 7 seed in the Calhoun County tournament, opens tourney play against No. 10 Pleasant Valley today at 2 p.m. at Saks High School.
The tournament gives the Valley Cubs a chance to play as many as five games, if they get in a run, and find what they need ahead of key area games on the other side of the tournament. Alexandria (3-1 area) plays at Lincoln (10-6, 4-1) on Jan. 26.
Alexandria’s football contingent got a late start on basketball season because the football team reached the 5A quarterfinals, the Valley Cubs’ deepest playoff run since 2015. The basketball team also lost time when the Calhoun County Board of Education shut down extracurricular activities over the Christmas break, as a precaution amid the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic.
“We lost a few weeks to football, which we like,” Johnson said. “Then we got to play about three weeks, and then we lost three weeks. …
“It is what it is. We’re in the middle of the virus, and we’ve got to find out a way to get better.”
Along comes the county tournament, which starts at Saks today then moves to Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday. Alexandria was 2-4 at the seeding meeting and got a low enough seed that it won’t have to wait until the quarterfinals to play.
The Valley Cubs have a chance to get non-area games in before having to play more area games.
“We still need to learn a lot and play better defense,” senior All-Calhoun County center Landan Williams said. “We’ll be all right, though.”
Williams had the ball with a contested shot and putback attempted under the basket in the final sequence Friday, but neither fell.
Lincoln, down as much as 65-55 in the third quarter, roared back with its press and deflections. Garrett’s two free throws after a fast-break opportunity tied the game at 75-75 with 46.4 seconds left.
Alexandria had chances, but Javais McGhee missed two free throws after running down a long inbounds pass at 45.0.
With the Valley Cubs trailing 77-75 at 25 seconds, Williams missed the second of two free throws.
Lincoln took a 77-75 lead when Tre Hines took a J.D. Davis feed under the basket and scored at 35 seconds.
Davis hit the first of two free throws at 16.0 to make it 78-76, setting up Alexandria’s final possession.
Hines finished with 14 points, and the Golden Bears also got 18 points from guard Korry Davis.
Garrett’s big night included six 3-pointers.
“This is a big win,” Lincoln coach Doug Ward said. “This is the first time we’ve come over here and won in a long time. We’re just proud to keep our area hopes alive.”
Collin Taylor and Julian Wright paced Alexandria with 20 points apiece. D’Anthony Walton added 14, and Williams finished with 12 … 10 in the second half.
“We made way too many mistakes,” Johnson said. “We were in a situation to take control of the area, but you have to give Lincoln credit. They kept fighting, and we just didn’t make the plays.
“You’ve got to finish games, and we weren’t able to finish. Hopefully, we’ll get better from this.”
Girls
Alexandria 53, Lincoln 34: Ashley Phillips scored 22 points, and Sarah Pelham added 16 as Alexandria improved to 10-7 overall, 4-0 area.
Phillips rotated back into the game late in the second quarter and hit a 3-pointer to tie the game 17-17 and start Alexandria on a 15-0 run that carried into the third quarter.
Lincoln answered with a 9-0 spurt of its own to close within 29-26, but Phillips and Pelham found the mark again. They hit three 3-pointers in a 14-2 run to give Alexandria a 43-28 lead.
“The third quarter was the difference, for sure, and I thought both Sarah and Ashley played really well,” Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said. “They can shoot, when they have enough time.”
Alexandria, the No. 6 seed in the county tourney, opens tournament play Monday at 6 p.m. at JSU’s Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Valley Cubs will play the Faith Christian-Wellborn winner.
“We’re playing fairly well,” Phillips said. “We’re just all showing up to play. We’re all ready to play.”
Bailey Gowers led Lincoln (5-12, 3-2) with 13 points.