OXFORD — Eugene Leonard left Larry Davidson Court with a numb right hand and bandage on his chin, possibly needing stitches, but he left as Oxford’s hero of the night in Friday’s 6A, Area 13 final.
His team-high 17 points, including two uncharacteristic 3-pointers, made a different in Oxford’s 62-58 victory over Albertville. His rebound of a missed free throw and free throw to follow with 6.2 seconds left let the Yellow Jackets breathe.
Oxford (23-4) advanced to the sub-regional round and will play host to Buckhorn on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The winner will advance to the Northeast Regional.
Albertville (21-8) will play its sub-regional at Lee-Huntsville, which beat Buckhorn 44-42 in Friday’s Area 16 final.
Leonard led four Oxford players in double figures Friday. Zondrick Garrett added 13 points, Roc Taylor 12 and Mont McClendon 10, but Leonard had what Oxford needed when Oxford need it most.
It looked for a time like Oxford’s senior point guard might not finish the game. He crashed to the floor on an attempted drive with 4:03 to play and rolled over, holding his right hand.
The left-handed Leonard also had a gash on his chin, likely a new scar to add to the two on his right eyebrow.
Oxford was up 55-46 when he left the action. He reported to the press table with 42.4 seconds left, and Oxford leading 57-50.
“I knew I was coming back in,” Leonard said. “I had to get my hand right. It was jammed, and it was numb.”
Leonard didn’t get back in the game right away as Justin Moore missed the second of two free throws, and Albertville’s Ben Allen sank a 3-pointer to make it 58-53 ahead of Oxford’s timeout at 35.3.
Leonard hit the second of two free throws to put Oxford up 61-56, but Albertville’s Brodie Canterberry drove to bring the Aggies within 61-58 at 9.4.
After an Albertville timeout, Taylor broke away for a long inbounds pass but got fouled trying to shoot. He missed both free throws, but Leonard jumped for the rebound, which tapped out to his right. He won the foot race to the ball.
“It just bounced out my way, and I just got up there and got it,” he said. “I guess I just tipped it harder than he did and came up with it.”
J.C. Baker fouled with 6.2 seconds left, and Leonard hit the second of two free throws to make it a four-point game. All Oxford had to do was not foul on Albertville’s final possession.
“And after he slit his chin open,” Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said. “That’s exactly what you expect from him. That’s who he is. …
“He don’t worry about it. He’s tough as nails, main.”
Leonard’s fall wasn’t his only physically perilous moment. He and Albertville’s Chi Jordan smacked faces going for a loose ball earlier in the fourth quarter, and Leonard walked off to the side with his left hand over his jaw.
Leonard also stepped out of character to hit big shots for Oxford. His night included two 3-pointers in the final four minutes of the third quarter … big shots against an Albertville team that played a determined 2-3 zone.
“We were trying to get him to understand, ‘Raise up and shoot’em,’” Van Meter said. “He shot today, and he shot it about as well as he can shoot it.
“Sometimes, in his mind, he gets so much ‘I need to drive it in there.’ That’s his mentality. He’s got that bulldog mentality, and, when he raised up and shot them, he made them. That’s what seniors do.”
Dane Harding led Albertville with 22 points, including three 3-pointers. Canterberry finished with 20, hitting eight of nine free throws.
“It’s the third time this year we’ve played them, and then the last two years we played them in the subregion and the regional game,” Van Meter said. “We’ve played them five times in the last three years, and they’re a really good team.
“They’ve got an opportunity to go on the road and win the game, and they’re really good. You’re just happy to win.”