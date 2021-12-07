Prep basketball: Kite's strong first-half performance helps Anniston down White Plains

WHITE PLAINS — Few would challenge Antonio Kite to a game of 21, but he put on a show wearing No. 21 on Tuesday.
Kite scored all 20 of his points in the first half, including a long 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, and rested in the second as Anniston’s boys beat White Plains 80-45 in area play.
Victory in the boys’ game gave Anniston a sweep of the boy-girl doubleheader. The Bulldogs’ girls broke away in the third quarter to win 56-41.
Anniston’s boys (5-1), the defending state Class 4A champions, rolled against a young White Plains team despite missing senior guard Mark Toyer (knee) and junior forward Javen Croft (concussion).
Jayden Lewis wore Toyer’s No. 0 jersey Tuesday, and Kite wore Croft’s No. 21.
Kite, a three-time all-state player and 2021 4A player of the year who has committed to play football at Alabama, has been missing his road-red No. 1 jersey since wearing it in Anniston’s 54-52 victory over Booker T. Washington in last season’s 4A final in Birmingham.
He still has his No. 1 jersey in the home-white uniform, but not in Anniston’s road-red set.
“After the state-championship game, someone had, like, took my jersey,” Kite said. “It’s gone.”
Kite wore Kamron Sandlin’s No. 22 road jersey while Sandlin missed time with an ankle injury. Sandlin returned to action Tuesday. According to Anniston coach Torry Brown, Kite “didn’t have the kind of game we’re accustomed to” while wearing No. 22 at Munford.
“I told him after that game, he can’t wear No. 22 again,” Brown said.
Tuesday’s game was Anniston’s first road game since the Munford game.
“Twenty-one seemed to work tonight,” Brown joked. “That might be his number the rest of the season.”
Kite hit five 3-pointers and scored 14 of his points in the second quarter.
“Did he miss a shot in the first half?” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “I’ve always said, I’m an Alabama fan, and I’m tickled that he’s going to Alabama to play football, but I think he could’ve made a living playing basketball, too.
“Night in, night out, when he’s right, he’s as good as I’ve seen in 20 years around here.”
Talib Christian added 17 points for Anniston. C.J. Munford scored 13, and Martez Reed added 10.
Anniston dominated from the jump and ran out to a 57-16 lead at halftime. Kite rested in the second half.
Led by Z.J. Rosario’s 14 points, White Plains (2-5) outscored the Bulldogs 29-23 after the break.
“I was proud that we took four charges in the second half down 40,” Randall said. “That says a lot about our character.”
As for Anniston going forward, Brown has said he believes he has his best team in his five years as Annistons’ head coach. He just hasn’t seen his whole team together in game action yet.
Having Sandlin back helps. Brown hopes to have Toyer back in a week or two, he said, and Croft has to mend his way out of concussion protocol. Anniston also went without guard Tadyn Jones (hamstring) for a time.
“We’ve had some really good practices with everybody, very competitive practices with everybody, but it’s not like seeing someone with a different colored uniform on,” Brown said. “Hopefully, we can get everybody back in the next two weeks, and we’ll have to find our rhythm again.”
As for Kite’s jersey number, he can resume wearing No. 1 on the road when the Bulldogs don a new set of uniforms in the coming weeks.
“We’re just waiting on our shooting shirts to come in,” Brown said.
Girls
Annistin 56, White Plains 41: Anniston and White Plains combined to hit 14 3-pointers in the first half, with White Plains hitting eight.
Led by 11 points apiece from Angel Bozarth and Callyn Martin, the Wildcats (2-5) got off to an 11-2 lead and led 27-20 in the second quarter.
Anniston (4-2) found its rhythm, going on a 9-0 run to lead 29-27 at halftime and extending the run to 26-4 while surging to a 46-31 lead in the third quarter.
“We typically come out fast,” White Plains coach Matt Ford said. “Third quarter kills us every time. We’ve got to finish better.”
Anniston’s Serena Hardy led all scorers with 24 points, and Akayla Perry added 12 on four 3-pointers, two in the second quarter. She hit a trey at the end of the first half to give Anniston the lead.
“I was just trying to help my team,” Perry said.
Anniston went on to outscore White Plains 36-14 after trailing 27-20 in the second quarter.
“We just tried to focus on defense,” Anniston coach Eddie Bullock said. “We didn’t play good defense. They hit (eight) 3s in that 27 points. I’ve never in the history of my coaching given up (eight) 3s in a half.”