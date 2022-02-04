Prep basketball: Kite sits in second half as Anniston falls to Lincoln

LINCOLN — Questions about key players preceded Anniston’s run to its third state title in boys’ basketball a year ago. Anniston coach Torry Brown benched Malcolm Carlisle during the area final against White Plains, and Antonio Kite had numbness in his shooting hand.
Ready for some deja vu?
Kite sat out the second half of Anniston’s 55-52 loss at Lincoln on Friday. When he played, he played with a taped right hand.
Mark Toyer, another key figure in Anniston’s title run a year ago, dressed out and warmed up but didn’t play Friday. He’s missed nearly all of this season with a knee injury.
So, what to make of Anniston (14-14) as the Bulldogs make the turn to next week’s area-tourney play?
“I don’t think we’re any worse or any better than we were when we started off,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said. “Some guys got some more time tonight and got some bigger roles, so, for that, I’m happy.”
Kamron Sandlin led Anniston with 10 points Friday. C.J. Munford added nine, Talib Christian eight and Kite six.
It wasn’t enough to overcome 16 points from Kori Davis and 10 from Camare Hampton. It also wasn’t enough for Anniston to overcome 6-for-16 free-throw shooting, not when Lincoln went 19-for-23.
The Golden Bears came away feeling golden.
“It’s still setting in,” Lincoln coach Doug Ward said. “We’ve always played them tough. We’ve just never been able to get over the hump and beat them.
“Tonight, just being able to hold on. We’ve been giving up leads in the third quarter, so it was good to stay consistent.”
Lincoln’s student section pegged the night’s headline, however, chanting “Where is Spoodie!” in the fourth quarter, referring to Kite’s nickname. They hadn’t seen him since the second quarter.
With his right (shooting) wrist taped, Kite played the first half and scored six points.
Kite, who battled numbness in the same hand this time a year ago, said his hand is “fine.” And the tape?
“I just wore that for decoration and style,” he said.
Kite said he hit his hand during a second-quarter collision with Lincoln’s Jai Tanner, and that’s when it started hurting and prompted his second half on the bench.
Brown said any current issue with Kite’s hand has nothing to do with the dislocated fingers he suffered while reaching to deflect a ball at Jacksonville on Jan. 14.
“He said that he wasn’t able to do what he wanted to do because of his hand,” Brown said. “If you’re hurt to where you can’t perform that way you can, then you just have to sit out.”
Brown said Kite has pain that impacts his ability to grip the ball.
“He was not as aggressive in the first half, and his hand had something to do with it,” Brown said. “We just decided to go with guys who can go full speed.”
As for Toyer, who hasn’t played since Anniston’s season-opener, he was in uniform Friday. He practiced for two days leading up to the Lincoln game but didn’t play.
“We’ll give him three more days of practice,” Brown said. “Hopefully, Wednesday, he’s ready to go.
“I think he’ll be ready to play for the area tournament.”
As he walked past a reporter Friday, Toyer offered his own reassurance.
“Zero is coming back,” he said, referring to his jersey number.
Anniston opens Area 9 play against White Plains on Wednesday at Handley. The winner advances to the area final and clinches a subregional berth.
Area champions play subregionals at home.
Anniston overcame playing a subregional on the road a year ago, beating Jacksonville to clinch a Northeast Regional berth. The Bulldogs went on to win their third state title.
Though Carlisle graduated, Brown said in preseason that he considered the current Bulldogs potentially his best Anniston team. Injuries to Toyer and others and illness issues have dogged the Bulldogs all season.
This postseason will mark Kite’s final run as a high school athlete. The three-time first-team all-state guard and reigning 4A player of the year in basketball signed to play football for Alabama.
He called Anniston’s current state “rough.”
“But,” he said, “I feel like things will get better.”